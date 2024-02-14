Top Five Movies to Watch This Valentine’s Day

Cupid’s annual trip around is globe is nearly here. With his arrows locked in on our hearts, his essence is sprinkled throughout cinema. There is an abundant amount of romantic movies to help you fall more in love with your partner, or yourself or even your tissues. The other half will lead you to dive deeper into the remaining half of your favorite pint of ice cream. Here are our top five Valentine’s Day movies, which Cupid-approved, where the smell of roses is over-powerful in your local grocery stores.

5. The Princess Bride (1987)

Fantasy, torture, and true love, what more can you ask for when speaking about Valentine’s Day? “The Princess Bride” truly puts a nice spin on your regular fairy story. A captured princess is forced to marry a prince, yet her true love is the lonely, stable boy. “As you wish,” he utters to her unreasonable requests. Eventually, he saves her from entrapment, even after she pushes him down a hill.

Narrated through the voice of a little boy’s grandpa, the movie delivers some of the most romantic moments in cinema history, such as when Princess Buttercup, played by Robin Wright, gives some calming stares toward her true love. Ultimately, you can not really go wrong with a movie about a princess with a name like Buttercup and her undying love for her servant/savior.

4. 50 First Dates (2004)

Adam Sandler is going on a date with a girl who has amnesia. Say no more! The movie really captures the essence of true love by way of a man who tries to make every day a first date for his romantic interest. By the end, he finds the perfect way to win her heart over and over again–even after they have a baby together, imagining forgetting all of that pain.

The film also features some strange characters, so there is that. They do attempt to block him from getting the woman of his dreams, but true love persists. Overall, the picture is a blast to watch while enjoying some chocolate-covered strawberries. The ending of “50 First Dates” will definitely bring you to tears–from laughter. Trust me.

3. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Does a platonic friendship between a man and a woman ever really work? Without any intention, that leads to more? In the case of When Harry Met Sally, the answer is no. However, it leads to something much more pure and romantic. So romantic that sometimes I repeat Harry’s lines to myself in the reflection of my mirror.

The story speaks of love, where two individuals dislike each other very much but soon become friends. Then, their friendship complicates with human urges, so they become lovers after all of that–what a timeline. Surely, the movie will leave you wanting to say “I’ll have what she’s having” to your other half.

2. Her (2013)

A lonely divorced man falls in love with an operating system. Her’s description alone has us imagining what it would be like to fall for Apple’s Siri. Truth be told, the movie is organically crafted with a tender hand from the guy that belongs with the Jackass crew. Told through the perspective of the main character, Theodore, a writer for greeting cards, the love between him and the system, Samatha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson, blossoms so beautifully–pure in nature, making us forget the intimacy of another human when all we need is a operating software… voiced by Johansson.

Ultimately, the film brings us to tears while instilling a lot of existential crisis about love in us that makes us want to reach for the ice cream and get back on those dating apps, or crying to Amazon’s Alexa.

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Jim Carrey in a drama? Carry in a romantic movie alongside Kate Winslet? Enough said. “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” showcases a romance that measures in memories. All of their good and even the bad chronicles make you feel so loved that you want to replicate it with an imaginary partner–probably someone from Canada. The film is essentially about two people trying to erase each other from their minds, but no matter what, they still find one another–talk about fate…that happens in Montauk, New York.

Who does not have a few things they would erase if given the chance? So, tune in and just eat mint chocolate ice cream without judgment. Overall, the picture is a stellar testament to love, as it makes you feel sadder than the people who live on Long Island.

What are your favorite movies to watch on Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments.