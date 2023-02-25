‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Is Laughably Bad

Winnie the Pooh is a beloved character whose story is adored by many generations. Just recently, Pooh Bear and his friends became available to the public domain since it has been 95 years since the author A. A. Milne published his original work.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield took advantage of “Winnie the Pooh’s” public domain availability by putting the cuddly bear and his gang into a slasher-horror picture. The film gives Winnie the Pooh the chance to be Jason Voorhees.

The film begins with Christopher Robin leaving his friends for college. After he leaves, Pooh and his friends turn into violent serial killers who terrorize those who come near. When Christopher returns five years later, he brings his fiancee to introduce her to his cuddly friends. Once they arrive at 100 Acre Wood, they discover Christopher’s old pals are far from what they used to be.

The concept as a whole is intriguing because the filmmaker is turning a childhood favorite into a serial killer, creating some sort of uneasiness. Despite the interesting take on Winnie the Pooh, though, the film itself is a total disaster. Who knew a film could have a clickbait title to draw people to one of the dumbest movies ever created? It’s gaining very low ratings from viewers and critics, even scoring a whopping five percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overall, the film felt like a rip-off of “Halloween,” “Black Christmas” and any other slasher film made in the 1970s.

The script itself is full of the most boring and cringe-worthy dialogue ever heard by man. It felt like the characters were indirectly talking and narrating to the audience as a result. The plot was also incredibly boring with an unnecessary side story. Not to mention, the main characters are an extremely unlikable group of college girls, so much so that it was honestly a relief when their fate was met on the screen.

The performances were just as bad as the script, adding to the disaster of the film. Every single character felt like shallow cartoon characters thanks to the acting. It felt like the entire cast was found on the street and put on a movie set. Each performance included someone screaming at the top of their lungs and talking out of breath.

In regard to the costumes of Pooh Bear and Piglet, there was no effort to hide the fact that it was just two men wearing normal clothes and a mask that could be found at Spirit Halloween. The masks of these characters were grotesque caricatures of the designs by Disney.

As for the suspense and violence in the film, it’s more laughable than scary. The scenes where Pooh Bear and Piglet get violent had the whole theater in hysterics. The film felt more like a self-aware comedy than a horror, yet it simultaneously had no self-awareness at all. There are some movies out there that are so bad, they are good. In the case of “Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey,” it’s so bad that it doesn’t even have any ability to be good.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” can grab the attention of someone just by reading the title. Other than that, the film is arguably one of the worst things to ever grace the silver screen. The boring plot, embarrassing dialogue, awkward performances and cliches can make anyone want to demand a refund for their time. The film as a whole felt campy, lazy and frustrating. For those considering taking the time out of their day to watch this film, don’t do it. Save your time, and do something meaningful with your life.