WMSC ‘Morning Buzz’ Seniors Reflect on Their Time at College Radio

WMSC, Montclair State University’s radio station, is one of many unique clubs on campus. The various and diverse groups of students that make up this organization are unlike any other, especially those in “The Morning Buzz.”

“The Morning Buzz” is a student-operated talk show that takes place every weekday from 7-9 a.m., and each day features a different group of students. The show is broadcasted on 90.3 FM as well as live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Aside from focusing on current events and state-wide updates, students also share jokes, engage in entertaining stories and have competed in the inaugural “Battle of the Buzz.”

The seniors set to graduate this spring reflected on how they felt WMSC and “The Morning Buzz” had brought them to where they are together.

Kyle Pepitone, a senior animation/illustration major and host on “The Morning Buzz,” is one of them.

“Overall, it’s been a very welcoming environment,” Pepitone said. “It’s very fun and loose in that you can do whatever you want to make a good show. It’s in the morning, [so] it’s a little difficult to get the day going so early, as not many college students are used to that. But to have different experiences within the radio is really versatile and is going to help me a lot in the real world.”

Pepitone also hosts two of his own shows, “Kyng’s Chaos” and “Heavy Is The Crown.”

Other seniors who host their own shows and had experience on “The Morning Buzz” also shared how being a part of WMSC shaped their past four years. Tara Cicchetti, a senior sociology major, shared how being a part of “The Morning Buzz” elevated her potential.

“The Morning Buzz was a chance for me to step outside of my comfort zone because doing breaking news stuff was never really my thing,” Cicchetti said. “So, being in a position where I had to be on it every day was a challenge, but it put us in some really dynamic positions because we got to tell stories ranging from serious news to the most funny and ridiculous things.”

Along with Cicchetti, Nate Williams, a senior communication and media arts major, commented on how keeping his schedule busy licensed him to grow at WMSC.

“Although this spring semester has been short, every time I step onto this campus and into this school, it feels like I’ve been here my entire life in the best way possible,” Williams said. “The experiences I get; the friends that I need; the memories I make every single day — my schedule is chaotic to start with, but managing my time to work with my friends is definitely worth it, and I believe it will pay dividends in the future.”

“The Morning Buzz” also involves posting regular YouTube recordings of weekday episodes, interviews and skits. Mari Zuniga, a senior communication and media arts major, shared how editing for the group was a vital starting point for her.

“My time with WMSC has been wild,” Zuniga said. “I went from being an editor who wasn’t even seen by most people to witnessing 24 hours of Kyle Pepitone. I have my own show and I’m so proud of it. College radio made me the confident person I am today, and I’m going to miss everyone here and the great experiences I had. But I’m going to cherish the time I have left before I graduate.”

WMSC has its weekly meetings in room 1020 of the School of Communication and Media where all teams, including “The Morning Buzz,” share updates and upcoming events. WMSC station manager, Kaya Maciak, a senior communication and media arts major, talked about her time with the group and her next steps.

“I would say it’s been exhilarating,” Maciak said. “But also a bit nostalgic because you know you’re in your final step. Your goodbye year and everything comes together. Starting out as office manager to being a ‘Morning Buzz’ host and then programming, it’s been incredible seeing everyone grow and delegating tasks between departments so they can create the best content.”

Maciak also shared what she felt to be her favorite part of working with WMSC.

“I think my most favorite part has been creating meaningful relationships with your peers who you could eventually see in the industry years later,” Maciak said. “Building a close-knit family I haven’t experienced in any other organization or club in school has helped me mentally throughout stressful times in college.”

Graduates of the past few years also stopped by WMSC to keep the Montclair State radio community close. Kenny Horn, class of 2022 with a bachelor’s in television and digital media and a concentration in TV production, emphasized how WMSC has changed since he graduated.

“What I have noticed is people have gotten closer,” Horn said. “And when I used to be in charge, that was one thing I wanted to push. When I come back here, I just see people talking, getting along and that’s really something I wanted. I may not be able to do anything now; it’s not my time anymore. But I’m happy I had an impact on what people decide to do with the future of this station.”