5 Tasty Meals to Kickstart Your Summer

The semester is almost over, and that means summer is coming soon. Most of us can’t wait until classes are done and finals are taken, so we can go on a cruise or a plane to a beautiful island.

But until then, we are stuck at school. So in the meantime, here are some on-campus dining options to get you in the mood for summer.

1. Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken from Panera

Take your taste buds on an excursion with this warm bowl from Panera. Filled with cilantro, brown rice and quinoa, the Mediterranean Bowl with Chicken is a hearty dish that doesn’t leave you feeling guilty after eating it. The bowl contains plenty of fresh veggies: grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, arugula and diced cucumber. It also has feta cheese, Greek yogurt, hummus and a lemon tahini sauce.

I’m not a fan of olives or grape tomatoes (that’s right, I said what I said), so I had them removed from my bowl. The cilantro, rice and quinoa pair well with the feta cheese and yogurt. The cucumber, tahini and feta cheese make the bowl feel light as well.

This meal is a perfect post-workout meal, with only 560 calories and 26 grams of protein. So if you want to get a beach body ready for when school lets out, this dish from Panera is for you.

2. The Tropical-Titrate Bowl from Smoothie Lab

Another bowl, but this time cold. Are you begging for classes to be over so that you can go enjoy the beach? Get those beach vibes on with this acai bowl from Smoothie Lab. The Tropical-Titrate Bowl has mangoes, pineapple, bananas and acai. These fresh fruits are then topped with agave and coconut flakes, making you feel like you are at an oceanside resort.

I had to take something out of this bowl as well: the mangoes. (This article is making me look like the pickiest eater ever). But even without them, this bowl is light and sweet. The pineapple and bananas blend nicely with the agave and the açaí base, and the coconut shavings on top give the bowl a fresh and almost milky note.

This bowl is perfect for hot days, so be sure to get it when the temperature climbs into the 80s. And if you’re looking for a refreshing sip, there is also a smoothie version of the bowl with orange juice and honey.

3. Turkey Avocado Sandwich from The Venture Cafe

When I was in my teens, my family would go to Sandy Hook Beach many times throughout the summer. Along with plenty of water and snacks, we would pack cold-cut sandwiches for lunch. When my brothers and I would take a break from swimming in the ocean or playing ball, we would head back to our blanket and eat our sandwiches, sitting in the sand.

When the weather is nice and I get the chance to eat outside, the turkey avocado sandwich from The Venture Cafe brings back memories of those summers. One of my favorite things to eat on campus, this sandwich is a perfect lunch. The lettuce, tomatoes and onion are crunchy and juicy, while the mayo and avocado counteract the bite of the onion with their smooth creaminess. The servers also put a healthy amount of turkey on the sandwich, which I appreciate.

My go-to roll for this sandwich is a Kaiser roll, but you can also get it on a ciabatta roll, a six-inch hero, white bread and wheat bread. Pair this simple masterpiece with a bag of chips and a raspberry iced tea and you’ll enter a world of bliss.

4. Chicken Wrap from True Burger

A new favorite among students, the Chicken Wrap was introduced at the beginning of the spring semester at True Burger. It quickly became one of the more popular menu items on campus, and it also serves as a great meal as summer approaches. What says “summer” better than a good wrap?

The ingredients are simple: chop up a few chicken tenders and put them on a wrap with lettuce and tomatoes, and then drizzle it with True Burger’s house sauce. Wrap it up, serve it with fries and you are good to go.

5. Ancho Salmon from Chili’s

Lastly, we have a meal for all the pescetarians out there. This is definitely a go-to for anyone trying to eat healthily and get in shape for the summer.

Served with rice and steamed broccoli, this salmon is one of the best fish dishes on campus. Seared and seasoned generously, this will leave your tastebuds screaming for more.

The salmon is covered with a cilantro pesto, which has nice earthy elements that pair well with the rice. The fish is also coated with a chile rub, which gives it a little bit of heat. The mildness of the broccoli does a good job of cutting that back.

At the end of the day, you can’t go wrong with any of these options. Be sure to try them all before the school year ends.