Anna McCabe Uses Her Creativity and Design Skills to Launch Her Own Shop

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has made us no stranger to students starting their own businesses. The next in the long line of proactive and creative students is junior visual communication design major, Anna McCabe.

McCabe started her sticker shop at the start of 2021. Since the beginning, marketing her business has been a fun challenge. McCabe uses platforms like Instagram, TikTok and even her own blog to promote her artwork. She likes to design things that she enjoys first and foremost.

“[Designs] really all start out as doodles that pop into my head,” McCabe said. “The cow print, I call it the ‘Legalize It’ sticker, is my favorite design right now.”

There are three designs for sale on her website right now, a ‘Legalize It’ holographic sticker, a ‘Legalize It’ matte sticker and a sad clown-cowboy sticker.

Before running her own sticker shop, she sold her designs through a third-party site called Redbubble. Unfortunately, Redbubble wasn’t giving their artists the cut they deserved from each sale.

That’s when McCabe turned from being a designer to an entrepreneur.

“Buying and selling through Redbubble, they really take a huge portion of the money you would actually make if you just started selling the stickers yourself,” McCabe said. “I realized I would be making more money if I did all of this myself.”

Eventually, McCabe would like to expand her designs, but because she must buy them in bulk from her sticker supplier, it’s the most fiscally responsible decision to keep her designs limited.

Despite not having too many designs for sale, she has seen a rise in sales since she opened her own shop and moved on from Redbubble.

“I feel like it’s is a much more personal experience when you sell through your own website,” McCabe said. “Especially because I do have a blog, they’re able to get email updates from me after ordering.”

The majority of her clientele is from Montclair State. Alyssa Sierra, a junior visual communication design major, had a great experience buying McCabe’s favorite sticker.

“I met [McCabe] through [Montclair State’s] Visual Communication Design department and she was promoting her shop on Instagram,” Sierra said. “My experience was great; she was a quick seller with high quality and she even personalized it by writing my name on her thank you cards.”

One of McCabe’s favorite parts of shipping her orders is her personalized thank you notes that go inside each one.

“Shipping the orders out myself and writing handmade notes, thanking the people for purchasing from me is really rewarding,” McCabe said.

Another customer, junior fashion studies major Aryanna Salmon, had an equally positive experience buying from McCabe.

“She is so thoughtful and gave me a free sticker,” Salmon said. “[McCabe] is a kind and underrated person at [Montclair State]. She has an amazing eye for design and everyone must see her work.”

Not only is McCabe a talented designer, but she is also an extremely skilled photographer who you can book for photo shoots. Depending on the type of photo shoot experience you may want, you can contact McCabe for your specifics and pricing.

Her photography is actually what captured Sierra’s attention while looking through her Instagram.

“[McCabe] is extremely talented. Her creativity, as seen by her photography and design, is something that everyone should admire,” Sierra said. “She adds her own unique flair to the creative field, with vibrant colors and experimental editing that is both entertaining and beautiful.”

You can shop McCabe’s stickers on her website.