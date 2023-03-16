Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With These Mint Oreo Pancakes

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, what better way to celebrate than with a green treat? With these Shamrock Shake-themed pancakes, you’ll feel like you’ve struck gold!

This treat will satisfy your sweet tooth, with crushed mint Oreos in the pancakes and served with mint chip ice cream. These pancakes will have you looking at the other end of the rainbow for more!

First, here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 cups of pancake mix

2 large eggs

Honey (optional)

1 cup of milk

Green food dye

10 mint-flavored Oreos

1 container of mint chip ice cream

Chocolate syrup

Begin by combining your mix, eggs and milk in a large bowl. Mix until combined. I like to add a drizzle of honey here for a little extra sweetness, but what you do with your pancakes is up to you.

Once combined, then add your green food dye. The amount of drops you add depends on how green you want your pancakes to be, but in order to make my entire mix my preferred shade I added around 40 drops.

Then put your mint Oreos in a Ziploc bag. Grab a rolling pin or other blunt instrument and smash your Oreos into pieces. Then add to your pancake batter and mix the pieces in. This will give your pancakes a nice hint of mint, just like the green mint shakes that fast food restaurants serve around St. Patrick’s Day. Think of what you are making as the pancake version of an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Now your batter is complete. If you have the art skills and tools at your disposal, you can make your pancakes into shapes like clovers and leprechauns. I, for one, have the art skills of a preschooler, so I just made regular old pancakes. Although they aren’t as visually exciting, they still taste just as great.

Grab a pan (preferably non-stick) and turn the stove on medium heat. Put the batter in the pan and let it cook.

As your pancakes begin to cook, grab your mint chip ice cream out of the freezer so that it begins to soften just enough so you can scoop it out of the container. Nothing is more frustrating than trying to scrape frozen solid ice cream- if you’re lucky, you’ll get a few sad shavings, so make sure to let your ice cream defrost a little bit.

A good rule for knowing when to flip your pancakes is to look for bubbles rising to the top. Once you see the bubbles consistently popping up, grab your spatula and flip.

Wait for the same amount of time on the other side of the pancake before taking it off of the pan.

Once all of your pancakes are done, plate them. Grab your ice cream and place a few scoops next to your pancakes. Drizzle the chocolate syrup over your pancakes and serve.

Hopefully, this minty green festive treat will get you in a festive mood for this St. Patrick’s Day. Now go wear your favorite green item of clothing and have fun. Go to a parade or celebrate with your friends.