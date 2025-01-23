Dr. Rob Gilbert Introduces Success Hotline Video Series

In his own way, a Montclair-based longtime motivational figure uses magic to help people reach the next level.

Dr. Rob Gilbert, a Montclair State University sports psychology professor, recently released his 38-minute YouTube video, The Magic Index Card And How It Can Change Your Life. The e-booklet summarizes advice from Gilbert’s nearly 33-year-running Success Hotline. The recorded message service features daily three-minute messages aimed at boosting a goal-getting mindset.

Reportedly, Gilbert’s creation debuted on YouTube on Oct. 29 following production in mid-October. Gilbert hired Billy Pinckney of Little Falls, a social media content producer, to make the video. The professor also solicited editing tips from Success Hotline callers during a special campaign.

Speaking about the video series, Gilbert said practicality meant going digital instead of a traditional book. He said the first approach makes The Magic Index Card social media accessible. He said the online version makes an easily shown teaching tool for his sports psychology students.

According to Gilbert, The Magic Index Card is his first video that sums up his Success Hotline teachings. He said a key question inspired him to make the video.

“I like lists, and I say, ‘Okay. if you want to be successful, where do you start?’” Gilbert said. “The three words you start with are ‘I want that.’”

Gilbert said his e-booklet explores the issue of success-achieving persons versus the opposite. The professor said there is a big difference between “I want that” and “I really want that,” and that individuals must carefully weigh what their true goals are.

Gilbert cited a memorable experience from his University of Massachusetts days.

“So, I tell the story of when I was in college,” Gilbert explains. “I was on the wrestling team, and my wrestling coach had a sign in his office. ‘If you really want to be a champion, then the work is no problem.’, so the key word is ‘really.’”

Gilbert added that his creation cites the importance of goal-directed zeal instead of just willingness.

“Willing is ‘Okay, you want me here at nine, I’ll be here at nine,’” Gilbert elaborated. “Eager is ‘I’ll get here at 8:30.’ Eager is, ‘I’m a self-starter.’ Willing is ‘I’ll do whatever the boss wants me to do.’”

The professor said tackling your objective with enthusiasm and diligence improves the outcome.

“There’s a quote that says, ‘Nobody works harder than a curious child.’”

Gilbert said the Magic Index Card and Success Hotline counter ambition-killing negativity.

“We have a culture where we are overly concerned with failure. We’re concerned with social approval; with what other people are going to say.”

Meanwhile, Gilbert says it remains possible The Magic Index Card will emerge in print. He said the video version is easier to conceive than a physical book. He added that today’s trends also influenced his decision.

“I think we are going more and more away from print.”

Brendon Moro, a senior accounting major, said he thinks it is logical for Gilbert to do The Magic Index Card online instead of in print. Moro said an internet edition is more suited for dissemination.

“I felt with an e-book, it’s definitely a quicker way to access that information,” Moron said.

Moro added the today’s omnipresence of cellphones, tablets, and computers makes digital media the more pragmatic choice.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gabriel, a freshman psychology major, had a different take.

“I have no preferences between the matter for virtual or printed books, but reading a printed book feels more natural, like I am reading it in my hand. I can see the text like I’m reading it through the paper and not just looking at a screen.”

Dr. Gilbert’s new video series is available on YouTube now.