Five Hidden Gems Around Campus

Montclair State University is a large school that holds many secrets that you may or may not know about. Spend some time trekking around campus to find these gems that are here for you to use.

1. Pianos Across Campus

If you’re itching to play the piano and don’t have one in your dorm or at home, there are many pianos located around the campus. Not only does the John J. Cali School of Music have pianos, but the basement of the Student Center, Fox Theatre and University Hall all have a piano where you can practice Fur Elise and other classics. The university also offers piano lessons to those who want to learn or brush up on their skills.

2. 3D Printing MIX Lab

Located on the lower level of the Feliciano School of Business is the MIX 3D Printing Lab. There are about 48 3D printers, and all of them are cloud-based, meaning that you can send prints on or off campus to the lab through the MIX Lab’s website. You can print just about anything except cosplay pieces and of course, weapons, drugs and paraphernalia. Just make sure to log into your Montclair State account to get free access.

3. Commuter Commons at the Student Center

If you want to watch a movie or play some video games, the third floor of the Student Center has a lounge with a large flat screen television where you can hook up your console or laptop to play games with friends or just by yourself. You can also use it to catch up on a television show you haven’t seen in a while. It gets very busy during lunchtime, so make sure you get there first for dibs on the television.

4. VHS Tapes, Vinyl Records, DVDs, Oh my!

Take a trip to the past at Sprague Library. The Multimedia Resources section of the lower level has a huge archive of VHS tapes like Jaws, Titanic (which is split into 2 VHS Tapes), vinyl records, microfilms, cassettes and DVDs that you can rent. There are also rooms you can reserve which have the equipment needed to listen to and watch these relics. You must have your school ID to rent out the tapes and to reserve the rooms. If you aren’t sure how to operate the vintage equipment, staff can help.

5. Tennis Courts

Located behind the Ice Arena is a large tennis court where you can practice your skills with the Tennis Club or enjoy the courts recreationally. Campus Recreation offers tennis racquets and other equipment for sale and to rent. Playing tennis in college is extremely beneficial, as it keeps you fit, improves mental health, gives you a break from studying and you can form forever friendships with others who enjoy the sport. Lace up your favorite pair of fitness sneakers and get onto the courts.

Montclair State has a plethora of resources for students to take of advantage if they know where to look. So stop scrolling on your phones and get out there.