Genuinely Good Granola

Published April 4, 2023
You can start or end the day with a fresh batch of golden goodness! Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

If you are busy but still wish to prioritize your well-being through meal prepping and are looking for a treat with ingredients that are easy to gather, then this granola recipe is for you.

These are all the ingredients to make a wholesome batch of granola. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

The ingredients for granola are very flexible, so do not feel constricted to using exactly what I use. I have used different quantities and substituted whole ingredients for others (coconut oil for ghee or butter, for example), and it always comes out delicious. I would keep it at a low heat, as all the flavor dries up when it overcooks. By keeping it at a lower heat (under 300 degrees Fahrenheit), you can monitor it and allow the oats to absorb the sweetness from the maple syrup, honey and coconut oil without the risk of charring it.

What To Know:

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Dietary Restrictions: Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, (nut-free option)

What You Need:

  • 3 cups oats
  • ½ cup maple syrup, 2 tbsp. honey (any combination will do)
  • 5 tbsp. coconut oil (that is also 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp.)
  • 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon (optional)
  • 1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • Optional: A handful of raw nuts
  • Add-ins after cooling: chocolate chips, cranberries, dried fruit

Materials:

  • One large mixing bowl
  • One medium (microwavable safe) mixing bowl
  • Measuring cups and spoons
  • Spatula, mixing spoon
  • Silicone baking mat or tin foil
  • Baking sheet

What to do:

1. Like any other classic baking recipe, you will want to mix your dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately before combining them. First, preheat the oven to 260 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, add the oats, cinnamon, salt and nuts (optional) into the large mixing bowl.

Here are the oats, almonds, and salt. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

2. In a medium mixing bowl, add the coconut oil, maple syrup and honey. Then microwave and watch closely until the mixture melts (approximately 30 seconds). Stir the mixture.

Give the mixture of wet ingredients a good stir. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

3. Add the liquid mixture to the large mixing bowl and stir until the dry ingredients are fully coated. Cover the baking sheet with either an ungreased silicone baking mat or a greased sheet of tin foil. Place ingredients on the covered baking sheet. Spread the mixture out evenly.

The granola is ready to be placed into the oven. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

4. Place the baking sheet in the oven and set the timer for 60 minutes. Be sure to stir the mixture around every 20 minutes, and prepare for your home to be filled with the delightful aroma of appetizing granola as it bakes away in your oven!

Every 20-30 minutes, mix the granola as it bakes. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

5. When the granola appears a nice toasty and crisp golden brown, take it out of the oven and let it cool. It can stay on or off the baking sheet to cool; I have done it both ways with the same result, genuine granola goodness.

Prepare for your taste buds to dance with joy after the first crunch of this golden goodness. Courtney Lockwood | The Montclarion

It is best stored in a mason jar, food container, or zip-locked plastic bag, and it can last over two weeks.

How to enjoy:

Chocolate and cranberries are the perfect accompaniment to your granola, which can be mixed in soon after cooling. My favorite way to enjoy granola is on top of a smoothie or with milk, like cereal. You can also make a parfait with yogurt and fruit. You are sure to be flOATing after your first bite.

