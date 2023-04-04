Genuinely Good Granola

If you are busy but still wish to prioritize your well-being through meal prepping and are looking for a treat with ingredients that are easy to gather, then this granola recipe is for you.

The ingredients for granola are very flexible, so do not feel constricted to using exactly what I use. I have used different quantities and substituted whole ingredients for others (coconut oil for ghee or butter, for example), and it always comes out delicious. I would keep it at a low heat, as all the flavor dries up when it overcooks. By keeping it at a lower heat (under 300 degrees Fahrenheit), you can monitor it and allow the oats to absorb the sweetness from the maple syrup, honey and coconut oil without the risk of charring it.

What To Know:

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 60 minutes

Dietary Restrictions: Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, (nut-free option)

What You Need:

3 cups oats

½ cup maple syrup, 2 tbsp. honey (any combination will do)

5 tbsp. coconut oil (that is also 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp.)

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon (optional)

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

Optional: A handful of raw nuts

Add-ins after cooling: chocolate chips, cranberries, dried fruit

Materials:

One large mixing bowl

One medium (microwavable safe) mixing bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

Spatula, mixing spoon

Silicone baking mat or tin foil

Baking sheet

What to do:

1. Like any other classic baking recipe, you will want to mix your dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately before combining them. First, preheat the oven to 260 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, add the oats, cinnamon, salt and nuts (optional) into the large mixing bowl.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, add the coconut oil, maple syrup and honey. Then microwave and watch closely until the mixture melts (approximately 30 seconds). Stir the mixture.

3. Add the liquid mixture to the large mixing bowl and stir until the dry ingredients are fully coated. Cover the baking sheet with either an ungreased silicone baking mat or a greased sheet of tin foil. Place ingredients on the covered baking sheet. Spread the mixture out evenly.

4. Place the baking sheet in the oven and set the timer for 60 minutes. Be sure to stir the mixture around every 20 minutes, and prepare for your home to be filled with the delightful aroma of appetizing granola as it bakes away in your oven!

5. When the granola appears a nice toasty and crisp golden brown, take it out of the oven and let it cool. It can stay on or off the baking sheet to cool; I have done it both ways with the same result, genuine granola goodness.

It is best stored in a mason jar, food container, or zip-locked plastic bag, and it can last over two weeks.

How to enjoy:

Chocolate and cranberries are the perfect accompaniment to your granola, which can be mixed in soon after cooling. My favorite way to enjoy granola is on top of a smoothie or with milk, like cereal. You can also make a parfait with yogurt and fruit. You are sure to be flOATing after your first bite.