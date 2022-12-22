Holiday Season Must-Reads

Looking for some winter-themed books for the holiday season? With winter break right around the corner, there is no better time to pick one up.

This list is compiled of eight books, ranging from classics, mysteries and romances. It also includes adult, YA and middle-grade fiction books.

I, myself, am definitely a mood reader. After wrapping up my fall reads, I am ready for the holidays and break.

To begin, here are two classics:

1. “A Christmas Carol”- Charles Dickens

Ebenezer Scrooge is a greedy old man who hates Christmas. After refusing to give to others and spending many years indulging in selfish ways, three ghosts visit him on Christmas Eve. The Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Each ghost takes Scrooge to a different point in his life in order to teach him a lesson about being kind and giving back to others.

“A Christmas Carol” has been told many times through many mediums including several movie adaptations. Most recently, “Spirited” premiered as a musical twist on the story starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

2. “Little Women”- Louisa May Alcott

“Little Women” tells the story of four sisters, Jo, Amy, Meg and Beth, living at home with their mother while their father is fighting in the Civil War. The story follows the sisters from childhood to adulthood and the many challenges that come with growing up. It’s a story of bonding, family and love. What better way to spend the holidays than with the March sisters at Christmas? There are also many movie adaptations of “Little Women,” the most recent being the 2019 adaptation starring Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet.

Next are two books that will have you reflecting before the new year.

3. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold”- Toshikazu Kawaguchi

This tells the story of a cafe in Tokyo that allows people to time travel. Specifically, customers are allowed to go back to their past. Only on one condition, they have to return to the present before their coffee gets cold. The story follows a handful of people, one of which wants to visit their sister for the last time, and another wants to meet their daughter they never had the chance to.

This book brings about the question, if you could go back in time in your own life, what would you want to do? Who would you want to see?

4. “Midnight Library”- Matt Haig

This story features a one-of-a-kind library that offers books beyond your wildest dreams. Each book holds a life story, a story that could’ve been your own. In the book, characters see their own lives in different ways and the possibilities that could have been. Like “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” this story brings about questions of fate. What would your life be like if you had made one different decision?

Next, what’s a cold winter without a little mystery?

5. “Greenglass House”- Kate Milford

“Greenglass House” is a middle-grade mystery that follows 12-year-old Milo. It’s winter time and Milo is looking forward to spending his time cozy by the fire. However, the Greenglass House (a smuggler’s inn) welcomes a handful of odd guests with mysterious backstories. Milo is determined to figure out who the guests really are and what brought them to the Greenglass House.

6. “The Secret History”- Donna Tartt

This story is a dark murder mystery set at a New England college. It follows a group of students influenced by their professor. The narrator, Richard Papen, recalls the events leading up to his classmate Bunny’s murder. This book isn’t traditionally cozy, but if you want to play into the dark spookiness that comes with winter, this is the perfect read for you.

Can’t forget romance!

7. “New Years Kiss”- Lee Matthews

This story follows Tess and her sister Lauren at her grandmother’s ski lodge in Vermont. Tess isn’t particularly happy about being cooped up right before New Year’s, but meeting a visitor named Christopher changes her outlook. With a new positive mindset, she decides to make a bucket list before the new year and is looking forward to spending her time with Christopher. But will a secret of his keep them from spending the holiday together?

8. “Let It Snow”- John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle

“Let It Snow” follows a group of teens trapped in a small town due to a massive snowstorm. Within the time they spend together new relationships are formed. They all wonder, what it will be like going back to school after the events of the storm. Will their new connections change the dynamics at school? This book was also adapted as a film in 2019 featuring actress Kiernan Shipka.

Do you feel the holiday spirit yet? Get to reading!