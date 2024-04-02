How Bloomfield College’s History As A Predominantly Black Institution Has Impacted Its Students

When walking across the campus of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, you can find students gathered on the green or inside buildings conversing about various topics. Physically, the campus is small, being that you can get from one side to another in less than ten minutes. There is a student body of 1,299, and there are not many unknown faces Bloomfield students would encounter on the campus. But although Bloomfield College is small, its cultural and historical impact is huge.

In 2008, Bloomfield College was designated a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI). A college can only be designated as a PBI if Black American students make up 40 percent of the students who attend the school, and must meet other criteria as well.

When a college is named a PBI, it is given resources from the government. In 2021, Bloomfield College received over $4.25 million in grants over five years as a PBI to enhance its student’s college experiences. The money is being put towards academic coaching, paid internships, a campus-wide mentoring program and more.

Kayla Blue is a senior biology student and is graduating this spring. She expressed why attending a PBI is important to her.

“[PBIs] [can] give you a look into the Black community and [can help people] see how we operate,” Blue said.

Dr. Tammy Castro has worked as a biology professor since 2003 at Bloomfield College. During her time as a professor, she has watched many of her students grow up and accomplish amazing things throughout their lives. She said that attending a PBI is what allowed them to accomplish those things.

“In the 20-plus years that I’ve been here, I see how different the student’s lives are,” Castro said. “They [have] given their children a different life, [because] their children have access to resources they did not.”

Castro has witnessed firsthand how attending a PBI can motivate students of color. She believes that cutting out certain racial stressors can help Black students have the best college experience possible.

“Removing these stressors is like removing weeds from a garden and allows students to thrive,” Castro said. “[PBIs] remove this whole layer of questions such as, ‘Do I fit in?’ and ‘Do I have to behave a certain way?’”

Ishmael Martinez is the head coach of e-sports at Bloomfield. He enjoys the connected community at the school and playing League of Legends. He enjoys working at a PBI but also discussed his appreciation for the general diversity of the atmosphere.

“I think that being a predominantly Black institution empowers a lot of the students and faculty here because they feel the inclusivity of the school,” Martinez said. “We have a good mix of students and faculty here.”

Alicia Serrano is a senior studying psychology. She expressed how having a PBI in New Jersey helps promote cultural awareness.

“I feel like [PBIs] are really important because sometimes culture kind of gets lost,” Serrano said.”A lot of people don’t know about cultures outside of their own so I think PBIs are really good in making awareness and for getting people to know different cultures.”

Kiera Patterson is the coordinator for special projects and programs at Bloomfield College. She is consistently present on campus and seems to have close bonds with many students. She feels accomplished knowing that Bloomfield is a PBI.

“We are the only PBI four-year institution in New Jersey, so that’s a nice accomplishment, that’s something we take pride in here at Bloomfield,” Petterson said. “It’s nice for people to be able to come to an institution and see people that look like them.”