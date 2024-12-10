Montclair Hidden Gem “da Pepo” Offers Taste of Italy Inside Bookstore

Nestled away in a connected storefront with Watchung Booksellers, da Pepo has become a local staple for classic Italian food in a cozy environment.

da Pepo is a Montclair-based Italian eatery which serves paninis, pasta, salads, and other traditional dishes. Its charm is in its unique location, settled in with beloved local bookstore Watchung Booksellers. Situated next to Watchung Plaza on Fairfield Street, the restaurant is in a prime position for optimal foot traffic, and its atmosphere manages to strike just the right balance between cozy and sophisticated.

da Pepo, which translates from Italian into “from Pepo,” is named after Pasquale “Pepo” Orrico, the father of owner and head chef Carlo Orrico. Orrico’s family migrated from Southern Italy in 1951, eventually settling in New Jersey, where he would start the restaurant to carry on the significance of food in the family. The restaurant’s name and slogan, “La Cucina del Nonno” (“grandfather’s kitchen”), serve as a tribute to the importance of tradition and family in creating authentic Italian cuisine.

“[My kids] could never say ‘Pasquale,’ so they called him Pepo,” Orrico said. “We try to keep [the atmosphere] a little more intimate; it’s a family place. We figured we’d name it after him. He used to work with me in restaurants – when he was alive, he was hanging out with me six, seven days a week.”

“But most of my cooking, I learned from my mom,” Orrico said, pointing to a black-and-white photo hanging on the wall. “I would hang out with her and my grandmother in the kitchen all the time.”

Upon walking into the restaurant, customers are greeted with a quaint, yet vibrant atmosphere that feels both cozy and inviting. It feels like you are part of the family as you sit among vintage photos and Italian decorations. Smooth jazz plays softly as you read the handwritten chalkboard menus, familiarizing yourself with a number of Italian ingredients and deciding among diverse food and drink options.

Although the menu for the storied eatery does not change, the staff rotate the specials on a twice-daily basis so customers can have a different experience every time they come in.

“Everything’s fresh, high quality. We don’t have a freezer or a walk-in [refrigeration unit],” Orrico said. “Whatever we bring in that day, we work with that.”

Adeline Algabrite, a server at the restaurant, understands the importance of quality in both the food and service at a sit-down restaurant. Fitting with its small size and family themes, da Pepo creates a hospitable and welcoming environment that feels like you are eating the seasoned cooking of a relative.

“We have a lot of regulars. We have people who come in once or twice a week. It’s nice, you meet people. [The community] is close-knit,” Algabrite said.

Positive experience is a huge part of maintaining a loyal customer base in a town like Montclair. Part of that experience comes from sharing a building with Watchung Booksellers, a beloved local bookstore that is directly connected to the restaurant.

“We feed off each other,” Orrico explained. “A lot of our customers come here, and go there too. [Opening the restaurant in this space] worked out great. Montclair’s a pretty town and the customers are loyal. You take good care of them, and they keep coming back.”

da Pepo’s menu consists of various small plates, pasta dishes, salads and paninis. As an appetizer, we tried the “polpette de nino,” a meatball dish with whipped ricotta and fresh tomato, and “mozzarella in carozza,” a block of fried mozzarella cheese with peppers, tomato, and basil. Both of these small plates were divine, with the toasty texture of the fried mozzarella giving a welcomed crunch and the crumbly meatball combining savory with a sweet tomato sauce.

For our entrées, we went with the penne arrabbiata and tomato gnocchi. The gnocchi had a perfect consistency, and the freshness of the tomato and mozzarella was instantly noticeable. The penne arrabbiata’s sauce was fairly spicy but tasted great. Mixed in were olives, hot cherry peppers, tomatoes, and red onions, some of which we were unfamiliar with but all of which went well with the pasta. Both dishes were very filling and left you feeling satisfied.

After dining at da Pepo, the most important aspect Orrico wants customers to remember is the quality of the food. He wants them to say one thing after they eat at the restaurant: “Wow.”

“The feedback [from customers] is amazing,” Orrico said. “They don’t want to see us go. [That’s how] you know you’re doing the right thing.”

da Pepo is located near the Watchung Plaza on Fairfield Street in Montclair. It is open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday.