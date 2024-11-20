Montclair State Professor’s Autism MVP Foundation Leads 10th Annual Walk Event

One in 34 people in New Jersey are diagnosed with autism. Yet, there is an insufficient number of educators and therapists who specialize in working with children and adults on the spectrum. This imbalance motivated father and Montclair State University educator Keith Green to create the Autism MVP Foundation nearly a decade ago.

Green’s son, Gavin, who is the MVP, was diagnosed with autism before the age of three. His father spoke about the experience of trying to support him.

“At times it was challenging to find either anybody to help or to find the right fit for him,” Green, who currently serves as the coordinator of strategic communications at Montclair State’s School of Communication and Media, said. “Through personal experience, we came to realize there just aren’t enough people in the marketplace that are available to help kids on the spectrum reach their maximum potential.”

The Autism MVP Foundation strives to boost education for autism-focused therapists and educators, including applied behavior analysis (ABA), occupational and speech therapists. The nonprofit organization provides funding for programs that help educators receive further education in these areas. They also award scholarships to graduate students pursuing careers that will help people with autism.

Ted Curtin is the cofounder of New Jersey Warriors, a hockey program for disabled veterans that serves as a form of physical and mental rehab, and is on the board of trustees for the Autism MVP Foundation.

“Keith’s plan was to do something different,” said Curtin. “This is like ‘Hey, we’ve got children that need help now. These children are incredibly smart, their brains work in different ways than ours do and to be able to understand how to relate to that child makes an enormous difference and changes the trajectory in terms of what this child’s potential is’.”

“We just wanted to see more educators get educated,” said Donna Green, wife of Green, “So the Autism MVP Foundation came from that need.”

To increase support for their cause, Autism MVP hosted their 10th annual walk event in Manasquan, New Jersey on Sunday, Nov. 3. Board members, attendees, and sponsors congregated at Leggetts Sand Bar around noon. Raffles, speeches and scholarships, as well as scavenger hunts and giving out candy bags, took place before the walk.

The one-mile walk took place on the Manasquan boardwalk after the group posed for a photograph. Following the walk was a buffet lunch provided courtesy of Leggetts Sand Bar.

Friends and family of the Greens, such as Jennifer Wittenberg, walked to show their support.

“We would do anything for Gavin, anything for autism,” Wittenberg said. “I work at the shore center with autistic kids so it’s just part of our lives.”

Wittenberg is a good friend and cabana-mate of the Green family, and in her second year attending the walk event. “You want to do anything you can to help people – why would you not?”

Sophia Russo was one of Green’s students before she graduated from Montclair State. She went on to intern at the Autism MVP Foundation.

“It’s such a good cause,” Russo said. “Professor Green is an amazing person – his family’s amazing.”

Green is uplifted by the flourishing community of people that come together to benefit this cause. He spoke about his gratitude for the scholarship recipients and his 100% volunteer-based board members who share his vision and help support the mission.

“We’re all here [Earth] for some sort of purpose,” Green said, taking a beat. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Well… maybe this is why I’m here’.”

This is only the beginning for the Autism MVP Foundation. Green is in the works of forming new partnerships, as well as expanding their current collaborations.

“We want to do more,” Green said optimistically. “We want to keep growing.”