Home FeatureClubs and Classroom Spotlights Montclair State University’s “Red Hawk Day” Kickstarts Fall 2024 Semester
Clubs and Classroom SpotlightsFeatureHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage News

Montclair State University’s “Red Hawk Day” Kickstarts Fall 2024 Semester

by Rob Ferguson
written by Rob Ferguson

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Montclair State University hosted Red Hawk Day, the school’s yearly school pride day filled with food, festivities and more.

Students walk through the involvement fair, talking to club members about the organizations on campus. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Students walk through the involvement fair, talking to club members about the organizations on campus. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

The day began with a club fair at 10 a.m. As music blasted from speakers at various tables, hundreds of students lined up between Blanton Hall and the Student Center to learn more about the dozens of on-campus organizations Montclair State has to offer. Organizations ranged from intramural sports to ethnic organizations to board games to crocheting clubs.

Sophomore film and television major Justin Sousa admires the MSU community&squot;s fashion sense and the "competition" it gives him to dress well. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Sophomore film and television major Justin Sousa admires the MSU community's fashion sense and the "competition" it gives him to dress well. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Justin Sousa, a sophomore film and television major, appreciated the club fair’s benefits for commuters.

“I’m a commuter, and I don’t really come [to campus] on Wednesdays, so my plan was to sign up for as many clubs I can so that I have a reason to come here on Wednesdays now,” Sousa said. “That was pretty fun.”

Freshman nursing major Adriana Sarmiento appreciated the involvement fair's diversity of clubs available. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Freshman nursing major Adriana Sarmiento appreciated the involvement fair's diversity of clubs available. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Adriana Sarmiento, a freshman nursing major, enjoyed the club fair because it gave her an opportunity to get out of her major bubble.

“There were clubs for different types of people – I’m a nursing major, but I didn’t want to join clubs that just related to my major,” Sarmiento said. “[I liked] the photography club, the filmmaking club and the marketing club.”

Following the involvement fair was a Red Hawk Barbecue and carnival, both located in the Blanton Hall parking lot.

Students perform a synchronized dance at the Red Hawk Day Carnival. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Students perform a synchronized dance at the Red Hawk Day Carnival. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

The carnival, supplemented by a DJ stand, featured multiple rides and games an airbrush tattoo station, merchandise giveaways, vendor stands, and free ice cream from trucks near the Red Hawk Diner. Students danced to music and enjoyed the sunny weather as the carnival proceeded.

Anamaria Pinto,

Undecided freshman Anamaria Pinto loved the energy of students on Red Hawk Day. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Anamaria Pinto, an undecided freshman, loved the energy of the community of students in attendance.

“I feel like there’s just a lot of fun people, and everyone’s having a good time,” Pinto said. “Everyone that I’ve met so far is very energetic and kind. People just want to get to know you, and have a good time and party, and I love that. It’s a very accepting and very fun [environment].”

Students talk to members of a club at their table in the involvement fair. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

Students talk to members of a club at their table in the involvement fair. Jordan Reed | The Montclarion

You may also like

Field Hockey Shuts Out Vassar As Eileen O’Reilly Claims 100th Career Win...

Montclair State University Debuts The Red Hawk Trail

Montclair State University Students Gather for 16th Annual 9/11 Day of Service

In Bad Taste: Mandated Meal Plans for Apartment Residents is Unsavory

Four Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident on Yogi Berra Drive

Starbucks Debuts With Grand Opening in Sprague Library

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann