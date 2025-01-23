Montclair Students Destress During Finals Season

Nearing the end of the fall 2024 semester, students are doing everything they can to keep stress levels at a low as due dates for final exams, papers, and projects close in.

In a 2022 survey about stress in college students, the American Addiction Center found that exams were the largest stressor among responding students, with more than 89% stating exams brought them stress and 74% saying the same about studying. This feeling is palpable while walking around campus, as Montclair State’s typically energetic and friendly student body seems to have adopted a more reserved demeanor, hurrying to and from classes to escape the biting cold.

In order to try to help students unwind, the Center for Student Involvement and other SGA organizations host a number of de-stressing events during this time of year. Some of these events include arts and crafts functions, spa kits, therapy animals, and many more. Additionally, the university offers numerous mindfulness and meditation groups which meet weekly year-round, as well as a free subscription to the Calm app for all Montclair students.

However, outside of school, students must fend for themselves and find the right balance between productivity and self-care. Self-responsibility and compartmentalization are essential skills to maintain this balance and effectively manage your responsibilities.

Many students also have comfort hobbies or activities which help them relax and put their minds at ease. Senior exercise science major Ashley Petrosine uses exercise to relieve stress.

“I like running and exercising. It makes me feel better that I know I’ve completed another task throughout my day, but then, it makes me feel better physically and mentally.”

Studies have shown that physical exercise is beneficial in reducing stress. According to the Mayo Clinic, exercising releases endorphins in your brain, which make you feel happy and relaxed.

The study states that “Physical activity may help bump up the production of your brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters, called endorphins… [exercise] can also lead to positive effects in your body – including your cardiovascular, digestive and immune systems – by helping protect your body from harmful effects of stress.”

Petrosine also recommends using Google Calendar for students looking to stay organized during finals season.

“Google Calendar is my main source for staying organized,” Petrosine said. “I put every single thing in there, down to the little tasks and things I have to do. I’ll look at that as a whole during the day, and wherever I see there’s some time to get work done or just relax, then I know I’ll kind of just block that out in my head mentally.”

Kevin Murrugarra, a senior sports communication major, is working through his final semester at Montclair State.

“I’m not gonna lie, it is a pretty stressful period for me,” Murrugarra explained. “My mindset is, two, three months, grind it out, and you don’t ever have to worry about turning in another assignment or another essay again.”

Murrugarra often celebrates the end of the semester by taking some much-needed time off work.

“The work I do is freelance, so I kind of pick and choose where I work,” Murrugara said. “So taking a couple of weeks to kind of reset and celebrate the fact that I’m graduating. You can feel burned out by during the end of the semester with finals and all that. So taking that time to rest, recharge, and make sure you’re ready to go again [can be beneficial].”

For students struggling at the end of the semester, Murrugarra’s advice is simple: pick your battles.

“If it means not turning in a [smaller] assignment… sometimes you’ve just got to take the ‘L’ on that and focus on that big paper [instead],” Murrugarra said. “Some things aren’t quite worth your time, and if it means [prioritizing] better sleep, getting better rest, making sure you’re ready to go the next day, then yeah, I think that’s the right thing to do.”