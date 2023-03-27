Outdoor Spots for Students To Be During the Spring

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the grass is growing: that’s right, spring has arrived. Gone are the bitter days of winter; finally, we can enjoy our beautiful campus the way it was meant to be.

Montclair State University has plenty of spaces outside where students can spend time, whether they are studying or hanging out with friends.

Freeman-Russ Quad

The Freeman-Russ Quad is a popular place for students to mill about, especially students from the John J. Cali School of Music. Expect to be serenaded with sweet tunes from Chapin Hall or any students playing an instrument in the quad. Play an outdoor game with your friends. Or, if you’re lucky, meet Simon the Dog, who belongs to an advisor in the School of Music.

Student Center Quad

Much like the Freeman-Russ Quad, the Student Center Quad is another gathering spot for students. Eat your sushi from the Student Center while sitting under a tree, listening to the newest Taylor Swift songs. Set up a game of Ultimate Frisbee with your friends and run across the grass field. Set up a blanket and go on a date with your partner. Bask in the sun while reading a book. The possibilities are endless.

The Skyline

A fan favorite, the skyline is a great place to go during the day. Put in your earbuds and turn on your music as you get your assignments done. Or just share some food with your friends as you spend time with them. Or you could set up shop at one of the tables behind Stone Hall or the Center for Environmental and Life Sciences and play a game of chess.

The Venture Cafe

The outside seating for the Venture Cafe typically isn’t too crowded. Enjoy a turkey avocado sandwich and a strawberry banana smoothie (my favorite combo) and get some work done. Chat on FaceTime with your bestie while you kick your feet up on one of the tables. You might even be able to catch a soccer practice on Pittser Field if you are lucky.

The Amphitheater

The Amphitheater next to Alexander Kasser Theater is usually calm as well. You can climb up to the top and get a great view of the south side of campus. This is a great place to clear your head. Sit on the stone steps and turn on an audiobook. Meditate for a bit. Take in everything that is going on around you. Let yourself calm down- destress from class, work and everything else going on in your life.

As the weather gets warmer and warmer, be sure to take advantage of these spots around campus. Breathe in the fresh air and bask in the sunlight. After a cold and harsh winter, I know I will.