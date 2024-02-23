Pebbles Gotcha Day

On Feb. 17, students celebrated the “gotcha day” of Pebbles, Montclair State University’s very own puppy mascot.

The afternoon featured a celebration in the Student Center Ballrooms where different campus organizations were able to showcase their features. Some of these organizations included the Student Government Association, the Office of Commuter Life, Residence Life and the Office of Student Belonging. After the event, Pebbles joined her puppy pals in a parade around the Student Center quad.