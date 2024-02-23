Search our Archives!

Home Feature Pebbles Gotcha Day
FeatureHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage News

Pebbles Gotcha Day

by Allen Macaraeg
written by Allen Macaraeg

On Feb. 17, students celebrated the “gotcha day” of Pebbles, Montclair State University’s very own puppy mascot.

The afternoon featured a celebration in the Student Center Ballrooms where different campus organizations were able to showcase their features. Some of these organizations included the Student Government Association, the Office of Commuter Life, Residence Life and the Office of Student Belonging. After the event, Pebbles joined her puppy pals in a parade around the Student Center quad.

Student gives Pebbles a treat. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Student gives Pebbles a treat. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Goodie bags with various dog designs from the office of Student Belonging. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Goodie bags with various dog designs from the office of Student Belonging. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Students sitting with their "gotcha day" treats. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Students sitting with their "gotcha day" treats. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Center for Student Involvement staff pose and hand out stuffed animals as prizes. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Center for Student Involvement staff pose and hand out stuffed animals as prizes. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Montclair State mascot Rocky pets Pebbles the pupscot. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Montclair State mascot Rocky pets Pebbles the pupscot. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Director of Student Communications, Student Development and Campus Life, Cindy Meneghin. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Director of Student Communications, Student Development and Campus Life, Cindy Meneghin. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles and her puppy friends pose for a big group picture with a "Pebbles Gotcha Day Parade" sign. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles and her puppy friends pose for a big group picture with a "Pebbles Gotcha Day Parade" sign. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles leads the parade around the Student Center quad. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles leads the parade around the Student Center quad. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Rocky and Roxy walk in Pebbles' parade. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Rocky and Roxy walk in Pebbles' parade. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles poses for a picture after her parade. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

Pebbles poses for a picture after her parade. Allen Macaraeg | The Montclarion

You may also like

From Practice to Play: The Road Ahead for Men’s Lacrosse

First Round of Playoffs Sweep

BREAKING: Car Fire Disrupts Morning Commute at Montclair State

Building a Culture for Accessibility on Campus

Top 10 Products For A Natural Makeup Look

Montclair State Is Poised for a Huge Season

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann