PHOTO ESSAY: University Honors Black History Month With Flag Raising Event

On Feb. 1, Montclair State University celebrated the start of Black History Month with a flag-raising event in front of the Center for Computing and Information Science (CCIS) building.

The event began with a procession starting at Cole Hall, led by three officers from the University Police Department. Members of the university community followed behind them, including university president Jonathan Koppell, dean of students Margaree Coleman Carter and more.

After the procession reached the flagpoles in front of the CCIS building, various individuals spoke about the importance of celebrating Black History Month, including a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by sophomore music education student Arianna Joseph.