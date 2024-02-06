Search our Archives!

Home Feature PHOTO ESSAY: University Honors Black History Month With Flag Raising Event
FeatureHomepage Feature StoryIn Photos

PHOTO ESSAY: University Honors Black History Month With Flag Raising Event

by Sal DiMaggio
written by Sal DiMaggio

On Feb. 1, Montclair State University celebrated the start of Black History Month with a flag-raising event in front of the Center for Computing and Information Science (CCIS) building.

Officers from the University Police Department start the procession in front of Cole Hall. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Officers from the University Police Department start the procession in front of Cole Hall.
Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

The event began with a procession starting at Cole Hall, led by three officers from the University Police Department. Members of the university community followed behind them, including university president Jonathan Koppell, dean of students Margaree Coleman Carter and more.

After the procession reached the flagpoles in front of the CCIS building, various individuals spoke about the importance of celebrating Black History Month, including a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by sophomore music education student Arianna Joseph.

Police officers carry the Black liberation flag, the United States flag and the New Jersey state flag across campus. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Police officers carry the Black liberation flag, the United States flag and the New Jersey state flag across campus.
Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

The group of speakers stands behind the podium during the event. Sal DIMaggio | The Montcalrion

The group of speakers stands behind the podium during the event.
Sal DIMaggio | The Montcalrion

Sandra Lweis, a psychology professor, addresses the crowd. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Sandra Lweis, a psychology professor, addresses the crowd.
Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

University president Jonathan Koppell addresses the crowd during the event, talking about the importance of remembering Black history. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

University president Jonathan Koppell addresses the crowd during the event, talking about the importance of remembering Black history.
Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Saundra Collins, a psychology professor, recites the libation ceremony in Yoruba, a language that is originally from West Africa. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Saundra Collins, a psychology professor, recites the libation ceremony in Yoruba, a language that is originally from West Africa.
Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

You may also like

‘Icebreaker’ Captivates the College Heart

Capturing the College Experience in ‘The Idiot’

Tips to Survive a Montclair State Winter

Music, Beer and Traffic Cones: How the Great Notch Inn Has Stood...

Brian Conway Hosts Dining Committee Meeting

From Beach Cleanups to the White House: How Richard Steiner-Otoo is Leaving...

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann