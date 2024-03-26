PHOTO ESSAY: University Honors Women’s History Month With Flag Raising Event

On March 4, the Office of Social Justice and Diversity (OSJD) hosted a celebration to mark the start of Women’s History Month with a flag-raising event in front of the Center for Computing and Information Science (CCIS) building.

Members of the university community gathered as women across campus spoke, including vice president of student development and campus life Dawn Soufleris.

Speakers discussed the importance of women in our communities and how to empower them not just during March, but throughout the year.