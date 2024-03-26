Search our Archives!

PHOTO ESSAY: University Honors Women’s History Month With Flag Raising Event

by Sal DiMaggio
On March 4, the Office of Social Justice and Diversity (OSJD) hosted a celebration to mark the start of Women’s History Month with a flag-raising event in front of the Center for Computing and Information Science (CCIS) building.

Dawn Soufleris, vice president for student development and campus life at Montclair State University, talks to students and faculty during the Women's History Month flag-raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Members of the campus community watch the Women's History Month flag-raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

A faculty member speaks at the flag-raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Members of the university community gathered as women across campus spoke, including vice president of student development and campus life Dawn Soufleris.

Celine Williams, the graduate coordinator for the Office for Social Justice and Diversity, gives a speech at the flag raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

A student speaks speaks at the flag-raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

A faculty member speaks at the flag-raising event. Sal DiMaggio | The Montclarion

Speakers discussed the importance of women in our communities and how to empower them not just during March, but throughout the year.

