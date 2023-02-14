Spread Love With Valentine’s Day Rice Krispie Treats

As Valentine’s Day nears, we tackle the question of what is the perfect recipe for the one we love. Many foods come to mind such as chocolate covered strawberries or boxes of chocolate.

What if there was a recipe that didn’t make you question if strawberries were in season at the moment? Are boxes of chocolate basic and overdone? With Valentine’s Day Rice Krispy Treats, you don’t have to scramble to find exactly what your valentine’s heart desires.

Rice Krispies are crunchy, crispy, sweet and hard to turn down. They become even more exciting when you start adding ingredients like Hershey’s Kisses and sprinkles.

Don’t bother even turning on your oven for this recipe because all you need is the stovetop. These Rice Krispy treats can be made in less than 10 minutes. Talk about delicious and efficient food. This recipe yields about eight servings that can be shared with a partner or just eaten alone. (Don’t worry- we won’t judge).

This recipe is a foolproof way to impress your valentine and ensure your relationship or friendship will hold up forever. For this dessert you will need the following:

7 and 1/2 tablespoons of salted butter

5 and 1/2 cups of mini marshmallows

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

5 and 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies cereal

8 Hershey’s Kisses

Pink and red sprinkles

First, start by putting 7 and 1/2 tablespoons of butter into a large pot and turning the heat on medium. Stir with a spoon until the butter is melted down. Toward the end, lower the heat so the butter does not burn.

Next, add 4 and 1/2 cups of mini marshmallows to the melted butter. Mix them all together until almost completely melted. Stir continuously, unless you want a gooey and burnt pan. It’s okay if some marshmallows aren’t melted down completely.

After this step, add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract and stir until mixed together.

This is when you can add ¼ cup of sprinkles. Granulated sprinkles are recommended. Depending on the color you want, you can add red or pink. I prefer both- it makes the treats look more fun.

When the sprinkles, marshmallows, and butter are thoroughly mixed together, remove the pot from the heat. Now add 5 and 1/2 cups of Rice Krispies Cereal to your pot.

Stir until you get that traditional Rice Krispy texture. Make sure the cereal is evenly dispersed throughout the dish. (To save some money, you can use the store brand variation of Rice Krispies.)

Now, line a dish with parchment paper. If you don’t have parchment paper you can butter the dish. After doing so, spoon all ingredients into the dish and flatten them out. Lightly press the ingredients down to create a flat surface. Be sure not to press too hard and squish them.

Melt 1 cup of the leftover marshmallows in the microwave and drizzle it on top. This will ensure that the treats come out amazing.

Now it’s time for the kisses. Who doesn’t want a kiss on Valentine’s Day? Add as many kisses as you want to the top of the treats. Push them down slightly into the mixture.

Let the treats cool down for about 20 minutes. For more excitement, get out a heart-shaped cookie cutter and go crazy. Let this recipe be a token of love to a partner, friend or to yourself.