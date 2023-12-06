Students Are Revved Up for the Montclair State University Car Club

On Nov. 27, the Montclair State University Car Club lined up some of their cars on the Student Center Quad and hosted a canned food drive. In collaboration with the Dominican Student Organization, they collected non-perishable food donations that went to Toni’s Kitchen in the town of Montclair.

Founded in 2018 by Omar Zadeh and originally under the name “MSU Modified,” the club is a registered student organization of the Student Government Association (SGA). The club is dedicated to creating a safe place for those interested in cars and other motor vehicles while also giving back to the community.

They host various types of events to give back, including the Cars For A Cause event. The first Cars For A Cause event was dedicated to foster and adoptive services. A majority of their events are dedicated to charitable causes like this one.

Additionally, the club provides car enthusiasts with multiple opportunities to display their cars. Throughout the year, they promote different car shows that students can participate in or visit. However, they do not only have charity events or auto shows.

The club also offers ways for members to connect and create long-lasting friendships. One way is through car cruises, where club members meet and then drive together to a venue such as a restaurant. Some of the venues include Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

Cristofer Belen, a senior computer science major, emphasized how inclusive the club is and how everyone is welcome to join no matter how much experience or knowledge they have about cars.

“The moment you join the club, it’s very welcoming. We welcome everybody that comes in with open arms. We try to treat them as family,” Belen said. “It’s open to pretty much everybody, we’re just trying to demonstrate [to] people what the car community actually is about. It’s about kindness, it’s not about just showing off your car.”

Jess Titterington, a graduate English student, acknowledged that a common misconception of the club is that one needs to have a certain type of car to be a part of it.

“A common misconception about the car club is that you have to have a cool or modified car to be part of it when that’s not the case,” Titterington said. “Anyone can join even if they don’t have a car, they can still join. Cars just tend to be the central talking point of interest that brings us together but our community goes beyond that.”

For more information on the club and how to be a part of it, follow @msu_carclub on Instagram.