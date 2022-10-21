Students Get Ready for Fall Festivities

Say goodbye to the hot humid weather and get snuggled up with a warm drink and a good movie. Even though autumn puts an end to sandy beaches and sunburns, it starts a new season of excitement and magic. When the apple cider is flowing and the leaves are an array of colors, the students of Montclair State University are thrown into a fall wonderland.

Our campus is perfect for this time of year, with coffee shops on every turn and gorgeous foliage that you can’t take your eyes off of. Gorgeous vivid red and autumn leaves can be seen scattered everywhere you look.

If you’re looking for a scenic fall view, the skyline viewpoint is one of the best places to be during this time of year. While looking off at New York City you can see all the leaves on the trees changing color at different rates. Bright orange, red and green can all be seen. At night, the view is transformed into a beautiful sea of lights.

Another stunning part of campus during this time of year is the amphitheater by Alexander Kasser Theater. By climbing up the stairs to the top, you can get an amazing view of Cole Hall and the surrounding trees. Make sure to take a trip to Panera after that to treat yourself to a warm beverage.

Jay Lewis, an undeclared sophomore is among the students at Montclair State that are in love with the scenic, warm sights of the season.

“My favorite part about fall is the scenery,” Lewis said. “[I love it when] the greens become oranges and reds.”

Fall at Montclair State has so much to offer, from events to autumn field trips off campus. It is a beautiful time for students to gather, meet new people and participate in fun traditions like Rocky the Red Hawk’s birthday.

Ariana Ortiz, a junior English major, said one of her favorite things about the fall was pumpkins, as she has a vivid memory of going pumpkin picking when she was younger.

“I went to a pumpkin patch with my mom and her coworker and her daughters,” Ortiz said. “There was a tractor and I remember sitting inside the tractor wheel, and that was really fun.”

Our best spots on campus for a warm beverage include Venture Cafe, Cafe Diem, and the two Dunkin’ locations. You could even enjoy a hot pumpkin spice latte while watching the football game if that’s your thing. Montclair State’s homecoming game will be against Christopher Newport University on Saturday, Oct. 29, and kick-off is at 1 p.m.

What sounds better than sitting next to a crackling fire and watching the October stars on a chilly night? The Recreation Center lights its fire pit every Friday. Students can enjoy the warmth with some complementary s’mores, iced tea and fun activities. This is a great way to meet new friends or converse with the old.

If that isn’t your speed, the Recreation Center and other campus organizations are also coming together to host “Nightmare on Clove Road,” a haunted walk that takes you behind Hawks Crossings for a spooky good time. Henna artists, palm readers and physics will also be in attendance. This event will take place on Oct. 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and light refreshments will be available.

And on Halloween, the big day itself, the Office of Commuter Life is hosting a “Reverse Trick or Treat.” Held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., staff will be giving out candy treats to commuters at random times of the day. Students will also be decked out in their creative costumes as they roam the campus.

Joshua Fernandez, a sophomore mathematics major, was happy to learn what Montclair State has to offer during the fall season.

“Montclair [State] has so much to offer when it comes to fall and their activities,” Fernandez said.

Overall, fall is a very exciting time here at Montclair State. There are so many opportunities to go to events and chances to meet lifelong friends. The trees are rapidly changing color and there is a sense of ambition in the air, so why not go and take advantage of this wonderful time of the year?