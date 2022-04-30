The SLAM Girls Host the Y2K Fashion Show

The Student Life At Montclair State University hosted a Y2K Fashion Show during their Spring Week events. The organization celebrated its Spring Week by hosting a different event every day from April 13 to the 29.

The festivities consisted of a Dave & Busters trip, Spring Concert, SLAM Channel Games, a Breakfast Bar event and so much more. While this was just the beginning of the fun, the organization decided to show its love for the Y2K fashion era with the Y2K Fashion Show.

The fashion show featured seven categories where models had the opportunity to show off their own personal style to different central themes. Models were asked to create looks based on their favorite heels, air forces, jewelry and hip-hop artists.

Jasmine Bullen, a senior dance major, noticed this personal touch to the SLAM’s Y2K Fashion Show.

“I’m really loving it,” Bullen said. “It’s really nice to see everybody in their different styles of fashion and really show off their individuality.”

The fashion show also showcased three designers from across the tri-state area. Alicia Lavette Fashions, Prophecy Clothing and Tashii Couture all brought a unique flavor to the runway.

Alicia Lavette Fashions showcased hand-sewn designs that played with colorful patterns. Prophecy Clothing brought a streetwear vibe showing off pieces like varsity jackets, graphic tees and rhinestone velour pants.

The show ended with Tashii Couture’s evening wear, which specializes in hand-sewn garments.

It’s no surprise that the Y2K era of fashion is coming back. With the new generation welcoming back nostalgic moments through time, this era was bound to grace the fashion scene once again.

The 2000s, the era of Y2K, seemed to be obsessed with two-piece sets, low-rise jeans, mini pleated skirts and bedazzled crop tops. This era of fashion has built its starter kit with the infamous Juicy Couture tracksuits.

It seems to be one of the comfiest and most playful eras of fashion. Looking back, many celebrities experimented with different patterns, textures and overall aesthetics.

Students who came out to the fashion show were asked to embody what they felt Y2K fashion was all about. After some time, the host of the show asked a member of the audience with the best outfit to model on the runway. Other students also got up on stage to show off their style.

Dayah Abdullah, a freshman undecided, was excited to come out and show off her style as well as support her friends.

“I loved the show,” Abdullah said. “I literally live in the 2000s, everything about me, even the music I listen to.”

Rana Rezk, a senior business administration major and event coordinator behind the show, was happy with how it turned out. Rezk put together multiple model practices and meetings to make sure the show ran as smoothly as possible.

“I honestly think it came out fire,” Rezk said. “ I think it looked really good. I’m really proud of all the models. They really rocked it. It was amazing.”