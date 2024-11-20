Hero, Town Crier, Writer

The hero fights with optimism and courage,

People call her naive,

Caring for others, despite their cruelty,

Laughing so loud the whole world can hear,

Opening her heart to the world,

Wounded, but still beating on,

Through words that have the power to get through

Even the harshest of storms.

The king may be a fool.

He may cut down the trees,

Harm the soil,

Make the conditions so insurmountable, it seems none can persevere.

Be the blossom that blooms despite the odds.

Silence isn’t always silence.

Words on a page can speak volumes.

Even if the ink spills, if the quill splits,

Never let them end your story.

An object in motion will stay in motion,

Keep on going.

No matter how large or small the steps,

They all count.

Keep moving forward.

Hold tightly onto your dreams.

Don’t lose hope.

They may call you a fool, but it will fall upon deaf ears.

Your voice will be louder.

It deserves to be heard.

Be equal parts hero, town crier, and writer.

Fight for what you believe in.

Be kind.

Don’t let them make you the villain.