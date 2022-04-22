News

Marijuana Sales Begin Across New Jersey

By and

Published April 22, 2022
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Customers at Ascend in Rochelle Park look at marijuana products on display inside the store. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

One day after marijuana’s unofficial holiday, the state of New Jersey legalized the purchase of recreational pot for anyone over the age of 21.

People anxiously wait to be checked in to buy marijuana. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

People pull out their IDs as they wait to be checked in.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Over a year and a half after voters voted to legalize it, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, tonics, trays, hash pipes and more were finally available for customers to buy at any of the 12 dispensaries around the state of New Jersey that had license approvals.

A line of customers stand outside the dispensary Ascend in Rochelle Park on Route 17. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

A line of customers stand outside the dispensary Ascend in Rochelle Park on Route 17.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Ascend Cannabis Dispensary in Rochelle Park, New Jersey saw no shortage of customers Thursday morning and into the afternoon. Anyone who purchased marijuana at the dispensary could grab a free donut on their way out.

People. wait to be checked in to buy marijuna. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

People wait to be checked in to buy marijuana.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Louis Cohen, a manager at Ascend New Jersey, said he was excited to finally be able to sell recreationally.

We’ve been a part of the medical program for quite some time and really seeing the benefits it brings to them, it’s awesome,” Cohen said. “Knowing that the voters passed it at 70%, it’s great to see it come to life.”

A line of costumers wrap around the multiple checkout desks inside the dispensary Ascend in Rochelle Park. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

A line of costumers wrap around the multiple checkout desks inside the dispensary Ascend in Rochelle Park.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Gov. Phil Murphy imposed a 6.625% sales tax on marijuana. Around 70% of the profit is being put towards New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, as well as towns and areas that have been negatively affected by marijuana related arrests.

Tinctures extracts were also sold, ranging from 500 mg. to 1,800 mg. Cheryl Sigretto, an employee at Ascend, explained how they are used.

“People use these sublingually because there’s so many blood vessels underneath the tongue,” Sigretto said. “It gets absorbed the quickest for the quickest relief.”

Zeek Jones is happy that marijuana is legal now in New Jersey. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Zeek Jones is happy that marijuana is legal now in New Jersey.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Zeek Jones, who works at the Public Storage right next to Ascend on Route 17, said he booked an appointment to purchase marijuana right after his shift ends.

“It’s a chill and relaxed situation,” Jones said. “If you don’t smoke that’s your preference. Smoking weed is good by the way, I love it.”

Charles Garf, from Cresskill New Jersey, waits for his friend outside the Roselle Park dispensary. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Charles Garf, from Cresskill, New Jersey, waits for his friend outside the Rochelle Park dispensary.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Although New Jersey has offered forgiveness for some marijuana offenses, it has not been offered for all.

Cole D’Antelo, who bought from the dispensary RISE Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Paterson, New Jersey, said the state should go beyond legalizing pot for recreational use.

“It would be great if it came with expunged records, D’Antelo said. “That would be an improvement, but better late than never.”

Costumers wait as they have their ID checked and scanned before entering the store. John LaRosa | The Montclarion

Costumers wait as they have their ID checked and scanned before entering the store.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion

According to Murphy, recreational weed sales are expected to generate $30 million in tax revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, and over $121 million by 2023.

People wait in line for marijuana after being checked in. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Customers wait their turn to enter the dispensary.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

While legal throughout the state, marijuana is still prohibited on campus at Montclair State University, with no signs of change for the foreseeable future.

An unidentified man stands and pays for his marijuana at checkout. Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

An unidentified man stands and pays for his marijuana at checkout.
Lynise Olivacce | The Montclarion

Kylee Stelzenmueller, a junior English major, doesn’t see any harm in New Jersey legalizing marijuana.

“I don’t smoke myself but if people want to, they should,” Stelzenmueller said. “I’m more worried about places that aren’t regulated so if someone wants to buy somewhere safe, I’m glad they have the option to.”

Related Posts

Rock Climber Amanda Martino Is a Team of One

Rock Climber Amanda Martino Is a Team of One
Forcellati / Apr 22
Montclair State Education Students Join Statewide Calls to End edTPA

Montclair State Education Students Join Statewide Calls to End edTPA
Sundel / Apr 20
Join the Conversation

Comments are closed.