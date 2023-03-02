Meet Pebbles The Puppy

Montclair State University has a new furry friend joining Team Rocky. Her name is Pebbles and she is a 19-month old mini labradoodle. Pebbles is officially Rocky the Red Hawk’s puppy pal but she will live with Assistant Director of Residence Life Thea Dyer on campus.

“Caring for a dog requires a great deal of patience, time and commitment which is something I felt confident I could provide for Pebbles for many years to come which ultimately led me to volunteer for this role,” Dyer said. “I feel very honored to have been chosen to care for Pebbles and am very excited to be a part of the joy and happiness she brings to campus.”

As well as being a Pupscot, Pebbles will also be trained as a therapy dog once she turns one according to Director of Student Communications, Student Development and Campus Life Cindy Meneghin.

“The main reason we wanted to bring a pupscot to campus was because of the joy our students feel when visiting care dogs come to campus during de-stress weeks,” Meneghin said. “We see the happiness that Rocky brings to our students and we wanted to expand on that feeling, as well as the Red Hawk pride our Pebbles will spread along with Rocky!”

Rocky and his team shared similar sentiments.

“[Pebbles] loves making Red Hawks smile,” Rocky and his team said. “She’s here just to make the campus feel a little bit more like home.”

When asked if he was excited about his new friend, Rocky gave a big nod and a thumbs up.

Jessica Santa, a sophomore business marketing major, is one of the first to meet Pebbles.

“It was so cute,” Santa said. “She was nice, she was adorable. I love puppies and that just made my whole day.”

Some are not as excited about the addition to Team Rocky. Shaena Kate, a senior dance major, isn’t convinced.

“I just think it’s so stupid,” Kate said. “I would rather another person get hired at [Counseling and Psychological Services].”

Meneghin is confident that Pebbles will be a positive presence on campus.

“Her Gotcha Day was on Feb. 17, but already the joy she has brought to the campus is so easy to see and feel,” Meneghin said. “And just like Rocky, she looks really good in red. Team Rocky is thrilled to be supporting our newest member and we know Pebbles will be the greatest little Red Hawk of all time.