Meet the Candidates for the Upcoming SGA General Election

The Montclair State University Student Government Association (SGA) is holding a General Election for executive positions for the 2024-2025 school year online from March 25-27. All students are eligible to vote. The election consists of three female candidates in different positions.

The SGA’s current executive vice president, Mikayla Houston, is running unopposed for the position of executive president. In a posted statement on the SGA Instagram account, Houston explained her candidacy.

“This year I am running for the executive president position for numerous reasons,” Houston said. “After being in my current position, I was able to see how many students want their voices heard and how many students need help (financially and in other ways). As executive president, I plan to combat those two main issues in many different ways.”

One of Houston’s priorities is expanding student access to financial opportunities like SGA scholarships.

“This past term I’ve had the opportunity to see how many students truly count on the SGA for financial assistance…” Houston said. “One of my main goals is to speak with my advisors along with the next treasurer to locate the money to support this initiative, allowing us to give scholarships out in both the fall and spring semesters so we can help even more students here at Montclair [State].”

As executive president, Houston wants to help students feel involved and valued at Montclair State.

“When I became a part of the SGA my sophomore year, as a legislator, my mission was to be the students’ voice, help them be heard, and make improvements to the campus,” Houston said. “I continued that mission as the SGA president pro tempore, SGA executive vice president and I promise to carry on that mission as SGA executive president.”

Current SGA director of public relations Brianna Donnelly is running unopposed for the executive secretary position. In a posted statement, Donnelly shared her reasoning for running.

“As a candidate for executive secretary, I am committed to fostering inclusivity, diversity and belonging within our campus,” Donnelly said. “If elected, I will dedicate myself to being a reliable bridge between the student body and administrators, making sure every voice is heard.”

Donnelly believes honesty to be an important trait for the position.

“Transparency is essential for creating trust among our student body,” Donnelly said. “By having open communication, I want to ensure that all students have the option to [be] involved and have a multitude of opportunities for themselves… I want to create a campus environment where all students feel empowered and valued.”

Omayma Jabara is running unopposed for the position of executive vice president. In a posted statement, Jabara shared her platform and commitments.

“With a deep passion for advocacy and a commitment to serving our diverse student body, I am excited to present my platform focused on elevating student voices and fostering healthy bonds within our community,” Jabara said.

Jabara hopes to enact a number of initiatives to improve collaboration within student organizations.

“My candidacy is grounded in a commitment to advocacy, inclusivity and community building,” Jabara said. “With your support, I will be able to work towards my vision of an environment where every student feels empowered, represented and supported in their time at Montclair [State].”