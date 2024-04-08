Montclair State Introduces a New Maintenance Fleet of Electric Vehicles

Montclair State University recently announced a maintenance fleet of three electric vehicles coming to campus. The vehicles will be used for mail and package delivery.

The goal is for Montclair State to continue following its commitment to sustainability, as shared by the vice president for University Facilities, Shawn Connolly.

“In 2022 University Facilities performed an analysis and completed a Sustainability Plan which laid out specific goals and strategies related to the University’s operation,” Connolly said. “It is a guiding document for us to use.”

Montclair State Facilities will be following a vehicle replacement plan, transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to electric.

“The University Fleet has a total of 272 vehicles including the transit buses,” Connolly said. “We will continue to purchase EVs as part of our vehicle replacement plan when a suitable vehicle is available and within cost.”

Students shared their reaction to the new vehicles and Facilities’ way to follow Montclair State’s sustainability plan.

Suha Aman, a sophomore biology pre-med major likes the idea, describing how the plan can influence others to purchase electric vehicles.

“I think it’s really good,” Aman said. “I feel like it would help students promote the idea of themselves also buying electric vehicles and maybe bring more battery power stations [to Montclair State], so the students can charge their vehicles here.”

Katie Mascuch, a junior visual communication design major, brought up pollution from gas-powered vehicles, but the money spent on the electric vehicles should be catered towards other things instead.

“There’s a lot of pollution,” Mascuch said. “It’s probably better for the environment, I mean they probably could be spending their money on different things that need fixing.”

Karyn Brancard, a senior Visual Communication Design major, mentioned fire hazards regarding electric vehicles.

“I feel like they did it very suddenly, this is the first time [I’m] hearing it,” Brancard said. “The only thing that comes to mind is the issue with not necessarily fire hazards, but I know with electric vehicles, if something were to happen, it’s a lot more difficult to take care of it.”

Connolly shared how Montclair State will track the performance of the new vehicles to ensure they meet operational needs.

“Each Unit will have a GeoTab tracking device that will monitor Vehicle Usage, location of the vehicle, charging data and driving conditions,” Connolly said. “The Chargers being installed for the vehicles will track the amount of electricity used.”