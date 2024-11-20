Montclair State Sees Spike In Domestic Violence Cases in 2023

Cases of domestic violence have been on the rise at Montclair State University according to records from the Jeanne Clery Act report, which is based on statistics from 2021-2023. The statistics are shared annually with the campus community.

In 2022 data, Montclair State reported 13 cases of domestic violence. In records from 2023, which shares the most recent data, there were 20 reported domestic violence cases, reflecting a significant rise in this issue. Sixteen of those cases happened in residence halls.

Montclair State, like all universities in the United States, has implemented the Jeanne Clery Act. This act ensures that all universities disclose their yearly crime rates every fall. It also serves as a source for students, employees, prospective students and families, as it promotes transparency and informed decision-making regarding campus safety, and also helps develop strategies for crime prevention.

The Montclarion reports on the provided statistics, while also noting student voices and concerns.

Ben Lane, a junior communication and media studies major, has deep concern about the rise in cases.

“To hear that domestic violence is plaguing campus at an increased rate is not only disgusting, [but also] disheartening,” Lane said. “Considering how diverse our campus is, we should honestly be in a better place than this.”

Amy Vega, an undecided sophomore, highlights the increase in student population, and believes there’s a significant lack of additional security and resources.

“There is so much they can do,” Vega said. “Implementing more security measures [would help] because I have been on campus late at night and no one is here.”

With concerns for safety after this past year’s data was released, the question of whether students feel safe on campus – particularly at night – has become a topic of discussion and worry especially involving women, more particularly, women of color.

“I used to feel safe,” Vega said.

With fears rising, Nickayla Anderson, a freshman theatre studies major, notes that students feel most comfortable walking on campus when in groups, especially at night.

“I have heard some stuff, so I always make sure to walk with friends,” Anderson said.

Students believe that there is not enough awareness for this growing issue. Some question where they can go to speak with someone.

“[Montclair State should] definitely make it more visible in the sense of informing people that this is happening and informing people on how to report it,” Lane said.

Chief of police Kieran Barrett says that the rise in cases is mainly a result of people coming forward and reporting. He also highlights the benefit of having more discussions and support for those impacted.

“Higher numbers of reports do not necessarily mean that there are more incidents,” Barrett said. “It can result from greater awareness of resources and support available to victims, who may feel more comfortable coming forward as a result.”

Within the police department, Barrett noted that there are programs available for student organizations that address domestic violence, sexual assault and personal safety.

Students’ access to accurate information regarding crime on campus underscores the overall purpose of the Jeanne Clery Act.

“In addition to reports made directly to University Police, there are many persons on campus designated as campus security authorities who are required to report instances of crimes, including domestic violence, when it is reported to them,” Barrett said. “Data for all reported cases are then compiled. We also poll our surrounding towns to see if any person went to them for assistance and reported acts of crime.”

Tisheka Allen, University Police’s newly hired victim services coordinator, works alongside police, local organizations and legal officials to address cases of domestic violence.

“Allen is able to facilitate coordination between campus police, the local municipality if needed, and domestic violence agencies such as the Family Justice Center in Essex County or the Passaic County Domestic and Sexual Violence Center,” Barrett said.

Barrett affirms that Montclair State offers many services for anyone who has survived or witnessed domestic violence.

“At Montclair [State], we want the community to know we have the resources here to assist them and to [help them] feel comfortable reporting any emergencies,” Barrett said.