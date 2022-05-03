Montclair State Student Government Association Inaugurates the New Executive Board

Montclair State University Student Government Association (SGA) inaugurated the upcoming 2022-2023 executive board on May 1 after a three-year hiatus.

Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Dawn Soufleris, Dean of Students Margaree Coleman-Carter, former SGA executive boards and current members were in attendance to present awards to the administration, students of the SGA and the student body, among other notable people.

The executive board reflected on the highs and lows of working in their positions but also, on the administration that helped them by being a phone call away.

Ashon Lanada, the executive president of SGA who is also a senior business administration major, expressed how he is leaving Montclair State as a better person after serving in this position.

“This was a very hard year, to be honest,” Lanada said. “We were given a lot of challenges and obstacles. But the good news is, we’ve made it this far and that we were able to stay tough through it all.”

He further stated how proud he is of the SGA executive board.

“I’m just proud to see what the SGA has become after this year,” Lanada said. “Our mantra was the ‘revival’, bringing student life back and making sure the students are heard by any means. And I gladly say we’ve accomplished that.”

The executive treasurer, Guillermo Estrada, a senior public health major, expressed how hard of a year it was for him to work as treasurer and lose loved ones. But he also acknowledges those individuals who have helped him throughout the year. One of those people is Pamela Mitchell, the Bookkeeper, whom he presented an award to.

“When times were really tough in my life you really helped me through,” Estrada said. “From all of the work to losing my father. Thank you so much for all that you do and for all that you’ve [done] and thank you for rocking the SGA.”

The executive vice president of SGA, Karla Farfan-Miguel, a senior justice studies major, also presented the award to Mitchell.

“Freshman year [I was] a legislature and I worked alongside [Mitchell] my freshman year,” Farfan-Miguel said. “The advice she gave to us in times of conflict and times of misunderstanding and times when we just didn’t know which way to look and which way was up. I always refer back to the words that she says to us and the advice that she’s given us on how to treat each other and how to treat the job [and] on how to present ourselves.”

As the ball came to an end, candles were lit to officially inaugurate SGA’s new 2022-2023 executive board. The current executive board, which is also the first Latinx board, lit the candles for the upcoming board.

Richard Steiner-Otoo, the upcoming executive president of SGA and a sophomore earth and environmental science major, expressed how he is looking forward to a successful year.

“I am incredibly excited, it’s an honor to be in this position and it’s an honor to serve the students,” Steiner-Otoo said. “I can’t even put into words how excited I am. I’m looking forward to building relationships with administrators and the student body.”