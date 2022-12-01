Montclair State Students Are Frustrated by Schedule Change

Montclair State University students were annoyed with the change of schedule that required everyone to attend Thursday classes on Wednesday.

According to an email sent by the university, the extra day in the calendar allows students and professors to make up for the courses missed on the Presidential Investiture day.

Alejandra Leal, a freshman marine biology and coastal sciences major, said the schedule modification affected her work schedule.

“Wednesdays are usually the day that I work [during the] the week so my hours got cut down this week for my next payroll which I need for [you know] tuition and stuff like that,” Leal said. “That’s probably the biggest effect that the [change] had.”

Tatiana Jimenez, a freshman biology major, feels her week is impacted by the change.

“It low-key messed up my week because my Wednesday classes are my short classes and my Thursdays are my longest day,” Jimenez said. “And today so far two of my classes which end later have been canceled, so I’m trying to figure out the right situation.”

Liora Steinberg, a graduate student majoring in clinical psychology, said the university should not have changed the schedule.

“I think there could have been a lot of other things done instead without changing the schedule,” Steinberg said. “It could have been done like a half-day investiture or at a time where people don’t usually have class, could’ve been done on a Friday where a lot of people don’t usually take classes.”

Steinberg further explained that other solutions should have been considered.

“I think the thought was nice that [the university] wanted to give everyone a day off,” Steinberg said. “But then adding another day of classes and changing the schedule around probably wasn’t the best solution to that.”

Similarly, Jimenez believes the modification was not a rational decision.

“I feel like it was pointless for them to do that,” Jimenez said.

Matthew Gorring, an earth and environmental studies associate professor, said he did not have any issues with the change, but it was an inconvenience for many students.

“My perspective on [the change] was that a lot of students had jobs and stuff so they weren’t going to utilize that time anyway,” Gorring said. “They were like ‘well I just can’t come’ so I told them we were just going to use it as open lab time and if students want to come that’s optional.”