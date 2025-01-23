Montclair State Students Petition to Save the MSU Classics Library

While Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Freedom to Read Act on Dec. 9, Montclair State University classics and general humanities students and staff continue to fight for their beloved Classics Library.

The Classics Library is located in Dickson Hall 155, and holds an array of ancient texts, ranging from mythology to philosophy to archaeology.

Students say that the classics and general humanities department recently lost many resources, with academic journals being taken and pulped and many offices in the corridor becoming relocated.

Dr. Mary English, the department chair of the classics and general humanities department, explained what’s behind the uncertain future of the library.

“It seems that the Classics Library currently resides in a space that is being earmarked for another project in our college and so it’s likely that in the next couple of months, we will have to find a new home for it,” English said.

In light of these uncertainties, Clara Vitale, a graduate student studying English with a background in classics, created a petition to Save the MSU Classics Library.

“After lots of resources already being taken from the classics and humanities department, I felt that someone had to say something, because the professors I know have been fighting back against the people who want to take it from us to no avail,” Vitale said. “I thought, maybe if they see that the students want this as well, then maybe they’ll listen, hopefully. It’s extremely frustrating being students at a school that doesn’t value your program enough to let you have your resources.”

Christopher Halstead, a junior double-majoring in classics and English, emphasized the accessibility and versatility of the library.

“It’s a really good spot to get resources that aren’t available at [the Sprague Library],” Halstead said. “It’s good in a pinch. Like if I’m in Dickson and it’s 10:05 [p.m.], and the [Sprague] library’s closed and I need to know ‘where is some detail in some myth?’ I can just go there and there are a couple of anthologies I can look through.”

Lucas Gonzalez, a junior anthropology major, shared the importance of the foundational wealth of knowledge in the Classics Library – a resource that is uncommon in non-Ivy League schools in the area.

“As the school has moved toward more populated and lucrative majors, all of which are deeply important, they have left behind one of the sole aspects of [the] university that is unique and time honored,” Gonzalez said. “All of this is leading to a purposeful drop of cultural literacy.”

Gonzalez posed a question regarding the administration’s plans for the library.

“Montclair State University prides itself on being a place where anyone can access knowledge,” Gonzales said. “But how can they claim to do that when they’re taking away such a fundamental aspect of that knowledge that people can’t get outside of Ivy League universities?”

Dr. English expressed hopes for the Classics Library being relocated on campus, keeping its legacy while still providing classics and general humanities students with a place to access and borrow books, study and read.

“If you haven’t had a chance to stop by Dickson 155, you should,” English said. “It’s a very special room and I think that when the visitors come to the space, they’ll see why we’re committed to finding a new home for the collection in the spring semester.”