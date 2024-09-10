Montclair State University Debuts The Red Hawk Trail

On Friday, Sept. 6, Montclair State University students along with volunteers from the Student Development and Campus Life Department and the Campus Recreation Team were invited to help kick off the start of a new project on campus, the Red Hawk Trail.

By grabbing a shovel and lending a hand, all students and volunteers were encouraged to participate.

The trail blazing event follows plans that were designed based on extensive studies of the site’s natural landscape and topography. After months of careful planning, the Red Hawk Trail project has officially begun.

This project’s goal is to not only utilize a portion of Montclair State’s campus that has not been used to its full potential, but to also promote student well-being and mental health. Hiking, walking, running and exercising can relieve stress and are things students can do on the new Red Hawk Trail.

Emily Barge, a junior family science and human development major, shared why the trail is a good idea.

“I think it’ll be a really good idea to have a trail as a different opportunity for kids to work out instead of [going to] the gym,” Barge said.

Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell addressed the group of student volunteers from Campus Recreation, sharing reasoning behind the project.

“It contributes to physical well-being, but I also think this is going to be a place where people can go and find some head space,” Koppell said.

Koppell was joined by Dawn Soufleris, Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life and university mascot Rocky the Red Hawk to help debut the project.

Koppell also mentioned his hope for the trail to run around the entire campus.

Ashley Barberio, junior elementary education major, shared her thoughts on the trail opening.

“I’m really excited for it,” Barberio said. “I think it’ll be a nice, good walking spot for kids on campus. I’m so excited to see it opening.”

The trail begins right off the steps at Lot 9, behind Freeman Hall, and runs along the eastern edge of campus.