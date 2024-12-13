Montclair State University Makes Drastic New Changes to Its 2025 Athletics & Recreation Program

Montclair State University announced major changes to their athletics and recreation program Friday morning, including the loss of two NCAA Division III programs, the addition of an NCAA Division III women’s flag football program, and updates on the athletic teams of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.

Montclair State’s men’s and women’s lacrosse programs will be moved to club status effective fall 2025. According to a statement released on Montclair State Athletics’ website, the move was made, “with a look to the future and in response to growing trends in college sports.”

An NCAA Division III women’s flag football team will also begin competing in fall 2025.

Bloomfield College will have four NCAA Division II programs effective fall 2025: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and softball. Bloomfield College’s baseball and women’s volleyball programs will be moved to club status at that time as well.

Alongside the statement by Montclair State Athletics, they also released a Q&A sheet that said the transition was due to a variety of factors.

“This transition reflects evolving student interests and financial realities,” the sheet said. “By expanding club sports and adding new options, we create more inclusive opportunities while supporting wellness, academic success, and community engagement. It also allows the [Montclair State] to better allocate resources to enhance the overall student experience.”

The Montclarion will be publishing more information on these changes soon.