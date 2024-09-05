Home Homepage Feature Story Four Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident on Yogi Berra Drive
by Meagan Kane
On Thursday, Sept. 5, Montclair State University students faced an interrupted commute due to a motor vehicle accident.

Per Montclair State’s Red Hawk Alert messaging system, the accident occurred at the Yogi Berra Drive entrance at Valley Road. As a result, a temporary road closure was enforced.

Montclair State’s Chief of Police, Kieran Barrett, provided details regarding the incident.

Three vehicles were part of this accident. Four individuals were sent to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, all with minor injuries. Names of those involved, their ages and relationship to Montclair State are not released at this time.

All vehicles involved have impact damage and were removed from the scene.

Yogi Berra Drive was shut down for approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Once the vehicles were moved and medical responders left the area, the roadway reopened.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. No additional information could be provided by the Montclair State Police Department at this time.

