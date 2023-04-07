Pebbles Named Editor-in-Chief of The Montclarion

Woof woof woof! There’s a new editor-in-chief in town.

Pebbles, Montclair State University’s new pupscot, has been named editor-in-chief [EIC] of The Montclarion. Pebbles explained the new content students can expect to see, from “The Best Things to Bark at on Campus” to “Why Dogs Deserve to be Petted.”

“Bark bark,” Pebbles said. “Bark bark bark bark bark bark bark. I just saw a van driving on the sidewalk. Woof woof woof.”

Pebbles is taking over for current EIC Emma Caughlan. Caughlan explained why she gave her position up.

“As soon as I saw this beautiful dog, I knew she was a star,” Caughlan said. “I think she is the best choice to represent the students and I think she will bring a unique perspective to The Montclarion, one that’s never been seen before.”

Pebbles is already popular and sought after by multiple campus organizations. She recently interviewed with WMSC, but she explained why The Montclarion will always be her favorite organization.

“Woof woof,” Pebbles said. “Woof woof. The Montclarion rules! Bark woof woof.”

Another potential shakeup by Pebbles is coming to The Montclarion’s fundraising. The organization previously sold hats, tote bags and t-shirts. Pebbles has dog treats and toy sales planned.

“Bark,” Pebbles said. “Bark b*** bark. Buy some toys. Woof woof.”

When asked if Rocky is getting a position at The Montclarion, Pebbles’ answer was unclear.

“Woof woof,” Pebbles said. “Woof, Rocky is my friend but bark bark.”

The other editors are confused by the sudden shakeup. Sports editor Matt Orth shared his reaction.

“I just walked in one day and a dog was here instead of Emma,” Orth said. “It’s pretty fire though, not gonna lie.”

Video editor Katie Lawrence was fine with the change as well.

“Pebbles is the best thing that has ever happened to The Montclarion,” Lawrence said. “Pebbles for president, honestly.”

Pebbles talked about her newfound friendships with the editors.

“Bark bark bark,” Pebbles said. “They play a lot of Crazy 8 but they’re okay I guess, woof woof woof.”

Pebbles even spilled on her favorite part of production day.

“Ordering pizza,” Pebbles said. “Woof woof.”

When pressed for her favorite topping, Pebbles said it was “Pup-Peroni.”

Will Pebbles remain at The Montclarion for the rest of the semester? The future is uncertain.

“Woof woof,” Pebbles said. “I might go chase a squirrel instead. Bark bark.”