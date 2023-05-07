Homepage Feature Story

PHOTO ESSAY: Defying Standards on the Runway with MASS APPEAL

Published May 7, 2023
Jade Denton, a sophomore psychology major, walks on the presentation hall stage. Photo courtesy of Christian Estevez

Walking into the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University, people are rushed with a loud wave of high energy, highly anticipating the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FADM) Juried Fashion Show, MASS APPEAL on Friday, May 5.

A model vogues in a dress in the presentation hall. Photo courtesy of Christian Estevez

After focusing on more heavy and loaded topics over the last couple past years such as climate change, immigration and the pandemic, over 100 School of Communication and Media (SCM) students and faculty joined forces with the FADM department to explore the unique fashion industry led by events from #FOCUSFashion.

In New York City, Bernice Ndegwa, a senior journalism and digital media major, hosted a fashion news magazine show which included Rocky’s Closet from Montclair State. The show covered how clothing lines and fashion influencers took social media platforms by storm in the global fashion industry. The live event, produced by SCM students, was followed by Emma Caughlan, a senior journalism and digital media major, hosting behind-the-scenes on a red carpet leading up to the FADM Juried Fashion Show.

The judges of the show honor the contestants. Photo courtesy of Christian Estevez

Creators and students from the fashion design studio courses (ARTX 120, 226, 322, 422) and freelance designers were then commemorated that night. The show was produced as a means to highlight the trends in fashion and the designs produced embody culture, inclusion and diversity. Designers ranged from all levels and were guided by Professors Chelsea Harriman, Sherita Cuffee and Pamela Macklin.

The show exhibited student models and hosted industry related judges including Newark raised fashion designer Marco Hall, fashion studies alumna Mary Wrightson and visual and critical studies Professor Nicole Archer who examined student creativity and ultimately nominated them for design scholarships.

This was the first broadcasted fashion show for the FADM program and between the lavish designs and a special visit from a puppy, the theatrical show was a success.

Harry D. Cornelio

