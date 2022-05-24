News

Photo Essay: Montclair State Celebrates the Class of 2022

Published May 23, 2022
Graduates look up at the crowd as they enter MetLife Stadium for the 2022 Commencement Ceremony. Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Montclair State University held its Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2022 at MetLife Stadium on Friday, May 20.

Montclair State University held its Commencement Ceremonyfor the graduating Class of 2022 at MetLife Stadium on Friday, May 20. Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Montclair State University held their first Commencement Ceremony at MetLife Stadium since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began in 2020.
Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

A graduate cheers walking onto the field.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Students, family and faculty gathered in recognition of the achievements of the class of 2022, filling the stadium with life despite the rainy conditions throughout the ceremony.

A graduate's 2022 bow. Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

The ceremony was the first for Montclair State’s new President, Jonathan Koppell, who kicked off the event with enthusiasm. This was followed by the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Francis Cuss, whowelcomed the graduates and commended them for their hard work and dedication to completing their college degrees.

President Koppel takes a selfie with the graduates.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

The next generation of red hawks already have a head start on their school merchandise.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Margaree Coleman-Carter was also at the commencement ceremony. She called upon the graduates to remember those of the Montclair State community who we have lost.

“Commit to embracing every opportunity to show kindness and compassion in their memory,” Coleman-Carter said.

As if on cue, the Tassel Ceremony began with the rainfall, engulfing the field in a sea of red ponchos that the university provided. But it did not stop the sound of cheers filling the stadium.

Graduates move their tassels

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Despite the overwhelming happiness of the event, graduates had mixed feelings about the official celebration of their departure from Montclair State.

Graduates walk proudly out of MetLife Stadium. Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Courtney Palazzo, who graduated with a BFA in visual communication design from the College of the Arts, said the ceremony felt unreal.

“The [event felt] a little surreal,” Palazzo said. “It has yet to hit me, probably until I walk off the field [then] it’ll definitely hit me.”

Courtney Palazzo waves to the camera.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Moira Teves, who graduated with a BS in biology from the College of Science and Mathematics, said she was super ecstatic.

“I can’t believe I actually made it through all four years,” Teves said. “It went by so fast, but slow at the same time. Shoutout to my mom, dad, sister and brother, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The ceremony also honored the 50th anniversaries of the graduating classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972, who welcomed the class of 2022 into Montclair State’s Alumni community with open arms.

A member of the Class of 1972 holds a Rocky plush.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Marisa Ricucci (left) and Bria Haughton (right) laugh as they walk off the field.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

A graduate has a little breakfast club moment while walking onto the field.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

Jazmine Johnston (left) and China McBride (right) smile before the ceremony.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

A graduate smiles while leaving the field.

Anna McCabe | The Montclarion

