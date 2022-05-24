Photo Essay: Montclair State Celebrates the Class of 2022

Montclair State University held its Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2022 at MetLife Stadium on Friday, May 20.

Students, family and faculty gathered in recognition of the achievements of the class of 2022, filling the stadium with life despite the rainy conditions throughout the ceremony.

The ceremony was the first for Montclair State’s new President, Jonathan Koppell, who kicked off the event with enthusiasm. This was followed by the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Francis Cuss, whowelcomed the graduates and commended them for their hard work and dedication to completing their college degrees.

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Margaree Coleman-Carter was also at the commencement ceremony. She called upon the graduates to remember those of the Montclair State community who we have lost.

“Commit to embracing every opportunity to show kindness and compassion in their memory,” Coleman-Carter said.

As if on cue, the Tassel Ceremony began with the rainfall, engulfing the field in a sea of red ponchos that the university provided. But it did not stop the sound of cheers filling the stadium.

Despite the overwhelming happiness of the event, graduates had mixed feelings about the official celebration of their departure from Montclair State.

Courtney Palazzo, who graduated with a BFA in visual communication design from the College of the Arts, said the ceremony felt unreal.

“The [event felt] a little surreal,” Palazzo said. “It has yet to hit me, probably until I walk off the field [then] it’ll definitely hit me.”

Moira Teves, who graduated with a BS in biology from the College of Science and Mathematics, said she was super ecstatic.

“I can’t believe I actually made it through all four years,” Teves said. “It went by so fast, but slow at the same time. Shoutout to my mom, dad, sister and brother, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The ceremony also honored the 50th anniversaries of the graduating classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972, who welcomed the class of 2022 into Montclair State’s Alumni community with open arms.