Homepage Feature Story

Photo Essay: Montclair State Holds Commencement Ceremonies for the Class of 2023

By

Published May 25, 2023
A A A Share
The Montclarion
Graduates threw their caps into the air to celebrate their graduation. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Montclair State University held three Commencements for the Class of 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 23 to celebrate the recent undergrad and grad student’s academic accomplishments.

Students exit the Prudential Center after receiving their diplomas. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Recent Montclair State graduates exit the Prudential Center after receiving their diplomas. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Loved ones filled the room with joy and happiness seeing graduates walk across the stage. Many speakers commended their hard work throughout their time at Montclair State.

Graduate students eagerly await to receive their diplomas. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

People eagerly await to receive their diplomas. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

The first ceremony kicked off with the College Of the Arts and the Feliciano School of Business.

President Johnathan Koppell, Daniel Gurskis, the Dean of the College of the Arts, Kimberly Killmer, the Dean of the Feliciano School of Business, Montclair State’s Board of Trustees and other notable people of Montclair State, spoke in honor of the recent Montclair graduates. They commended their hard work throughout their time at Montclair State.

“Don’t tell people how bad things are,” Koppell said. “Don’t tell them how wrong your ideas are. You show them. You criticize what you create. Whether in the field of business or in the arts. You have been developing your dreams. And I urge you to do that in the years ahead and use your creativity to criticize those who are out there by creating something better.”

President Jonathan Koppell addresses the class of 2023. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

President Jonathan Koppell addresses the class of 2023. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A student gazes up at the Jumbotron. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A student gazes up at the Jumbotron. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

The 2023 Montclair State Alumnus and their loved ones were then taken in the wise words of the surprise guest speaker Star Trek star, Willam Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk.

A recent Montclair State alumni in shock to see

A recent Montclair State graduate in shock to see the surprise guest speaker Star Trek star, Willam Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk, speak at the commencement.
Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A graduate waves to their family in the audience. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A graduate waves to their family in the audience. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A recent graduate expresses excitement during a commencement. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A recent graduate expresses excitement during a commencement.
Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A first-generation stands up with other first-generation grads during a commencement. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A first-generation stands up with other first-generation grads during a commencement.
Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A student smiles as she listens to a speaker. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

A recent graduate smiles as she listens to a speaker. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Students smile and pose to celebrate receiving their diplomas. Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Recent graduates smile and pose to celebrate receiving their diplomas.
Karsten Englander | The Montclarion

Related Posts

EDITORIAL: Why Can’t We Have Taylor Swift As A Speaker

EDITORIAL: Why Can’t We Have Taylor Swift As A Speaker
Nixon / May 9
A Love Letter to the People That Drive Me Crazy and Tara George

A Love Letter to the People That Drive Me Crazy and Tara George
Caughlan / May 7
Join the Conversation

Comments are closed.