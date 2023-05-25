Photo Essay: Montclair State Holds Commencement Ceremonies for the Class of 2023

Montclair State University held three Commencements for the Class of 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 23 to celebrate the recent undergrad and grad student’s academic accomplishments.

Loved ones filled the room with joy and happiness seeing graduates walk across the stage. Many speakers commended their hard work throughout their time at Montclair State.

The first ceremony kicked off with the College Of the Arts and the Feliciano School of Business.

President Johnathan Koppell, Daniel Gurskis, the Dean of the College of the Arts, Kimberly Killmer, the Dean of the Feliciano School of Business, Montclair State’s Board of Trustees and other notable people of Montclair State, spoke in honor of the recent Montclair graduates. They commended their hard work throughout their time at Montclair State.

“Don’t tell people how bad things are,” Koppell said. “Don’t tell them how wrong your ideas are. You show them. You criticize what you create. Whether in the field of business or in the arts. You have been developing your dreams. And I urge you to do that in the years ahead and use your creativity to criticize those who are out there by creating something better.”

The 2023 Montclair State Alumnus and their loved ones were then taken in the wise words of the surprise guest speaker Star Trek star, Willam Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk.