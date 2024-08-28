Starbucks Debuts With Grand Opening in Sprague Library

On the morning of Monday, August 26, Montclair State University students and staff gathered for the official grand opening of the highly anticipated campus Starbucks.

Located in Harry A. Sprague Library and replacing Cafe Diem, the addition of Starbucks comes after years of students requesting the coffeehouse chain. The grand opening had dozens of people inside the new Starbucks, with workers handing out free samples to everyone in attendance. President Koppell and Gourmet Dining Services staff were also present.

The construction of the Starbucks began in May 2024, taking 16 weeks to complete. The process was not easy, with many variables coming into play, according to Brian Conway, director of dining services at Montclair State.

“Some of the difficult things that come with a project this size is how many people are involved in building something this big,” Conway said. “From our understanding, it’s the second largest non-corporate owned Starbucks in the country, it’s a massive space. Whether it’s the painters or the furniture people or the workers or construction guys, so many people will go into this undertaking that specific project to deal with.”

According to Starbucks Market Development Manager David Wacher, the Starbucks vision began six years ago with Montclair State Dining Services constructing a plan on how to successfully execute this project. Students pushing for a Starbucks has been one of the main motivators for the cafe to become implemented.

Students shared their thoughts on the new Starbucks.

Caroline Alhadef Dos Santos, a human resources and management graduate student, plans on visiting Starbucks to study and complete remote work.

“It’s exciting to have a Starbucks, I like Starbucks very much,” Alhadef Dos Santos said. “I usually go to [Starbucks] locations when I have [to] study or work remotely, so I think that it’s gonna be really nice for students to have this space for students to meet one another, have some coffee, have some treats and to study.”

Edileide Oliveira, a doctorate psychology student, will use the new location to cool down and talk to friends.

“I’m very happy and very excited for it,” Oliviera said. “Of course, we had Panera before, it’s nice but it’s great to have more options. It looks like this place is also bigger, so it would be nice to have a cool space to come when we are very tired from our office or classes. So, it’s gonna be a nice space to calm, cool down, have a coffee and talk to friends, so it’s very exciting.”

The grand opening ceremony ended with a toast, a ribbon cutting and applause.

Starbucks is set to be open seven days a week and is now officially open to all students, staff and faculty. Starbucks opens every day at 8 a.m.