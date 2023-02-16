Students Unaware of 10% Discount at Montclair State’s Bookstore

Montclair State University Bookstore offers a wide variety of Montclair State swag and gifts that can be bought at a 10% discount every Friday. All students have to do is wear a red shirt or any Montclair State University clothing item.

Although the discount seems like a bargain, the bookstore hasn’t seen many students come in to claim their 10% off.

Bookstore manager Diane Pellegrino states that not many students come on Fridays for the discount.

“Years ago, we had more students come in,” Pellegrino said. “But not a lot come in now. It’s not the way it used to be.”

The University created Red Hawk Pride Fridays to encourage students to get into the Red Hawk spirit. However, with the lack of students in the bookstore, the promotion didn’t take off as anticipated.

Peter Guziejewski, a sophomore social media and public relations major, thinks it needs to be advertised better.

“I’ve vaguely heard about it,” Guziejewski said. “I think there should be more advertisements around campus.”

Frank Konze, a senior television and digital media major, has never heard about the 10% discount.

“I didn’t even know about it,” Konze said. “10% isn’t enough but it’s better than nothing.”

Michael Jutinico, a junior business administration major, agrees that the discount would be more attractive if it was bigger.

“I’d go if the discount was better,” Jutinico said. “15% would be nice.”

But Jutinico likes the idea of Red Hawk Pride Fridays and thinks it could do with a little more advertising.

“It’s a good idea because a lot of people want a discount,” Jutinico said. “People would be encouraged to wear red or Montclair State clothing and buy stuff. I think they should post more about it on social media and TikTok, or put up flyers.”