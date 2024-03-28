EDITORIAL: What You Can Do During Women’s History Month

Throughout history, women have been overlooked and oppressed by patriarchal societies. But in 1987, Women’s History Month was founded. Women’s History Month is in March and is the celebration and recognition of the achievements made by women throughout history and their contributions to society and culture.

The National Women’s History Alliance even declares a theme every year. 2024’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

With that being said, how can we celebrate Women’s History Month? Well, luckily for us, there are lots of ways to support women this month.

One of the many things you can do this month is support female entrepreneurs.

Last year, CNN published a listicle of women owned businesses to support. These are all great options, but we would like to just give you a few more.

If you are looking for cute, embroidered sweatshirts, crewnecks and other accessories you should definitely check out honeybin.co, an online shop run by two sisters who are also students.

If you are looking for something more local to support, Earth & Me on Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens is a great place to shop sustainable brands with less waste. NBC reported, “Earth & Me buys from small-batch makers which means lower prices, less packaging, and smaller overhead.”

Supporting women owned businesses is a great idea, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate women.

Of course, we need to educate ourselves on history and women’s involvement in it.

Kate Mosse wrote for The Guardian about overlooked women in history. Mosse asked, “Women and men have built the world together, so why is it that women’s achievements and contributions have been so routinely neglected, or overlooked, or misattributed?”

She explains that this is due to the “Matilda effect.” The “Matilda effect” is when a female scientist’s discoveries and achievements go unnoticed and are often attributed to their male colleagues or other men in general.

Rosalind Franklin was the scientist who discovered our DNA’s structure. However, two men she worked with received the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, not her.

The “Matilda effect” does go beyond the world of science.

Business Insider points out that “Paul Revere was dubbed an American hero for his heroic 20-mile horseback ride at midnight to warn officials that the British were coming.” You’ve likely never heard of Sybil Ludington, a 16-year-old girl who did the exact same thing and then some.

There are too many women to list who are just generally unrecognized for their accomplishments and impact.

Of course, education about women’s history is important, but so is taking action. Fundraising and donating to causes pertaining to women is so important, especially with what’s going on in the world right now.

The humanitarian crisis happening in Gaza right now is significantly affecting women. UN Women reports Gaza’s only two women’s shelters are closed and the only functional maternity hospital in northern Gaza is expected to run out of resources and fuel soon.

UN Women is currently aiding the crisis by haven “supported the distribution of 14,000 dignity kits, 2,300 winter clothes packages, 3,200 women’s kits, and 3,793 children’s kits… With local partners in Gaza, UN Women also provided recreational activities for 2,500 children and mental health support services via mobile mental health clinics to 316 women and girls, as well as and 94 men and boys.”

UN Women is not the only organization you can support right now. Philanthropy News Digest published a list of other worthy causes you can donate your money to.

There are many ways you can show your support for women this month, and it is so important that we keep this energy all year round. It is vital that we continue to educate ourselves and support women, whether it be in their business ventures or in crisis.