Latino Presence at MSU

Montclair State University is a Hispanic Serving Institution, reflecting the evolution of today’s diverse student populations in college. What does this mean for Montclair State?

To be known as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a college must have at least 25% of a Latino/Hispanic student population. Overall, Montclair State’s student population is 32.8% Latino. This year, Montclair State University accepted the largest class in its history, with 45% of these students identifying as Latino/Hispanic.

But, does Montclair State have enough representation of their Latino population?

Montclair State University has many different Latino/Hispanic organizations including the Latin American Student Organization, the Puerto Rican Student Organization, the Dominican Student Organization and the Mexican American Student Organization. Throughout the year, these student organizations hold different events to embrace Latino culture. After speaking to Latino students on campus, Montclair State’s Hispanic and Latino community feel that their voices are heard, still wanting some improvement like more resources for Latino students transitioning into their “real world” careers.

So far, Schmitt Hall has a “ClaSE” center, targeted to help out Latino and Hispanic students making their transition out of college and into the real world.

Another resource for Latino students on campus is the Office For Hispanic Initiatives. The goal of this office is to uphold Montclair State’s pledge for inclusivity and diversity on campus among the Latino/Hispanic population. Holding different events on campus and being a resource for the Latino community, the Hispanic/Latin students on campus are able to feel included on their campus.

The Department of Spanish and Latino Studies is another way to bring out the diversity at Montclair State. Within this department, students must meet a world language requirement, and there are many different majors and minors that students can choose from within this department.

This department also includes student organizations, where students can embrace their Latino roots through speaking Spanish and/or Portuguese. This department has “bridged cultures,” making Latinos aware of their indigenous roots and representing their heritage.

As the Latino community at Montclair State University continues to grow and thrive, it is clear that the future is one where diversity is not just celebrated, but fully integrated into the fabric of campus life. Their experiences are not isolated, they are part of a larger narrative playing out in Hispanic Serving Institutions across the nation. As higher education continues to evolve, the voices of communities like these will be instrumental in shaping a more inclusive, equitable future for all students here on campus.