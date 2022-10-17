Republican Governors’ Latest Feat Is Using Immigrants For Political Gain

If I got a penny every time a bigoted man gave me content to comment on, unfortunately for Republicans, I fear I would be in that business for a very long time.

I have written about countless conservatives and uttered enough political rants to my friends and family to deserve my own podcast. Luckily, I am not interested in creating a sect of incels.

When I compose political pieces, I research and read a wide range of articles and resources to get the full picture of what’s happened. This time it was different, as something occurred that hit too close to home.

A few weeks ago, 50 migrants, mostly Venezuelan, were shipped by plane from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts where they arrived completely unannounced according to The New York Times. They were abandoned and left to their own devices in a place they had never been in.

Surely, one single person couldn’t have orchestrated an operation of such magnitude. As an immigrant myself, only a cruel and unfeeling person would use innocent people and their vulnerability to their advantage.

Lucky for us, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for kidnapping immigrants off a state he doesn’t even govern and relocating $12 million that cover transportation expenses to sanctuary states.

Sadly, this is not the first time something like this happened.

CNN reports that Republican governors, most notably DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have been shipping hundreds of immigrants to northern cities like New York and Washington, D.C., in response to the immigration crisis on the United States-Mexico border.

As of late, Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the nation’s capital.

As I was educating myself on this situation I couldn’t help but wonder, when did we get here?

I have heard innumerable stories of people I know who have had to escape organized crime, a dictatorship or a government that can no longer sustain them. If they don’t leave their home countries, they might not live another year.

These migrants who have journeyed through an entire continent and withstood great challenges are villainized by these rich white men who, in their narrow-minded brains, see them through a prejudiced lens.

Americans profit off the products produced by underpaid workers in third-world countries and ship them across borders. But when a human being asks to be let into this country, they are denied entry because they’re suspected of being a criminal that’s going to steal American jobs.

Again and again, immigrants are limited to their legal status and labeled as these malicious entities from a horror story.

In reality, they are just people searching for a better life. My community isn’t a stranger to hard work, but it feels sometimes as though we were born into this life to fight for a small chance if any at all.

It’s time conservatives start openly admitting that they’re racist because, in my view, the racial profiling done to the Latino and Hispanic communities by Republican governors is becoming more and more apparent.

Do you expect me to have to see as incompetent of a man as DeSantis on the 2024 presidential ballot? Give me a damn break. If you saw the textbook definition of a xenophobe growing legs and starting to walk around Florida, it’s probably DeSantis making more legislation to oppress minorities.

However, it’s not convenient for Republicans to admit they hate migrants because a large portion of their voters is second and third-generation Americans from Latin America. In DeSantis’ case, many voters in Florida are Cuban-American, some of whom are disgusted by his actions.

I sincerely hope DeSantis’s cheap antics to establish himself as the all-American top conservative of the Republican party paid off.

CNN confirms DeSantis got himself an internal investigation on the transportation of the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Texas and a class action lawsuit from said migrants.

The American dream promised to immigrants is a smoke show and hardly unattainable, as doing the hardest of jobs and working yourself to the bone does not ensure you will ascend in society. But it will put food on your table, get you a decent place to live and give your children a chance to live for something more than a weekly paycheck. That’s all someone wants for their family.

DeSantis should let these people live in peace and start wondering if tossing and turning at night because a Venezuelan immigrant will take the hard labor job he doesn’t want is good for his sleeping schedule.