To My Montclarion Family

If you would have told me when I was a freshman filling out my transfer application to leave Montclair State University that I would eventually do what I love, become the editor-in-chief of a newspaper and make some of the most amazing friends, I would have never believed you.

As cliché as it sounds, it really does feel like just yesterday that I was jumping up and down with excitement in my Bohn Hall dorm after finding out I had gotten into the journalism major after my first year was spent undecided and completing general education courses.

In the first week of my sophomore year, I wrote my first article for the entertainment section of The Montclarion on television’s biggest upcoming reboots. By that following spring semester, I was an assistant entertainment editor and by my junior year, I was the desk editor of the entire section.

Despite being online for the entire year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), I loved every second of what I was doing. When I got to come back in person and as editor-in-chief my senior year, there was nothing more exciting than getting to meet a whole new group of people.

We often talk about that first production day and how awkward and silent it was — and let’s not forget we worked on the paper until midnight and thought for a moment the printer might have gone home.

I truly believe it was our Halloween potluck where we all came to production day in costumes that fully broke the ice (and it was also the start of our Instagram reels, another big bonding tactic).

From there, it was an endless stream of laughs, Megan Lim and Jenna Sundel throwing stress balls at everyone on late production nights, weekend gatherings at Emma Caughlan’s apartment and the ever-famous Corey-oke (aka Corey Annan singing everything from Taylor Swift to Kesha for everyone).

Whenever I get asked what I love most about this paper, my immediate answer is always the people. Yes, it’s given me the editing practice, the writing practice and the leadership practice. But none of that matters without being around some of the most talented, bright and wildly hilarious group of human beings I could ever imagine possible.

To mention each of them and what they mean to me would require a novel.

However, I will say this: I have been able to make the best memories, completely topping any college experience I could have imagined as the 18-year-old filling out that transfer application, and it is all because of them. I am beyond grateful to have crossed paths with each and every person in this organization whether they were there since the beginning of this school year or just joined this semester. We are all so different, yet click so well.

To my Montclarion family: I love you all and you are all going to do the most amazing things in your life. For those who aren’t graduating just yet, I can’t wait to see everything you do with this paper, it is absolutely being left in the best hands.

Thank you for giving me the college experience I always wished for. And also for dealing with my insane deadlines and prioritized sleep schedule.

Okay, no more sappy. See you guys Saturday?