Anthony DiMaulo Has Lept Into the Top of the Track and Field Team

Many collegiate athletes have the luxury of being able to rely on teammates in times of need. However, in track and field, it is very different. Unlike other sports, track and field is almost completely individually based.

Whether it is jumping hurdles, launching a javelin or racing alongside runners from other schools, athletes in track and field have to find it within themselves to push for the first-place prize.

Senior and long jumping specialist Anthony DiMaulo believes there is a different mindset needed in order to compete.

“I’m just competing against myself,” DiMaulo said. “I try to do better than I did last time and even if that’s not a further jump, it could be in a jump of averages, it could be being more consistent in the long jump. Whatever place I get, I get. I can’t control somebody else.”

For DiMaulo, the success did not start at Montclair State University but rather before college, at his high school in Rutherford. There is where he accomplished all-league, all-group and all-section in track and field. The individual dominance has clearly translated over to the collegiate side with Montclair State.

Most track and field athletes participate in a few different events but for DiMaulo, it’s primarily just the long jump. And when he does compete in an event such as the 100-meter, it is to help his performance in his main event.

DiMaulo said. “Speed is a big component of the long jump and running live 100-meter races is good for developing speed,”

DiMaulo is considered to be one of the best all-around athletes on the track and field team, and head coach Ian Carter thinks that there are some advantages and disadvantages in only competing in the long jump.

“[DiMaulo] is probably, if not the top athlete, a top-three athlete I’ve had since coaching here,” Carter said. “I think he kind of limits himself with the number of events he can do, but because he is so committed and so passionate about his event, the long jump, I kind of just let it rock but he could honestly be one of the top decathletes in the nation, not just our conference if he wanted to.”

During DiMaulo’s freshman season back in 2019, he was named Second Team All-NJAC in the decathlon as he scored 4,743 points and won the 100 (12.07), long jump (6.25 meters) and high jump (1.87 meters).

After a very promising freshman season, DiMaulo would ultimately lose out on his entire sophomore season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After a year away from competing, DiMaulo didn’t miss a beat. He picked up exactly where he left off and, in 2021, he placed first in the long jump (6.85 meters) at the Stockton Invite #2 on April 2, won the long jump (6.84 meters) and was fourth in the 100 at the Ramapo Mini Meet on April 23. He also placed third in the long jump (7.05 meters) at the Rowan Last Chance Meet on May 20.

DiMaulo’s senior season has been nothing short of great as he competed in many competitions and placed first in the long jump at the Widener Invitational (6.71 meters) and the Osprey Open (6.97 meters). There is still work to be done as the Red Hawks still have the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships on May 7 and May 8.

DiMaulo also participated in the preparations for the NJAC Championships in early May. He ran the 100-meter and the 200-meter, and for someone who only does it to help with his long jump, he placed fairly decently in the end. In the 100-meter he placed 18th with a time of 11.51 seconds, and in the 200-meter he placed 19th with a time of 23.30 seconds.

Both the indoor and the outdoor track and field teams at Montclair State look to make strides in the final event of the season, and DiMaulo is sure to perform his best, launching himself over a field of sand as far as he can go. Bettering himself as much as he can through every trial.

With DiMaulo’s track career, unfortunately, coming to a close, he reflected on what it means to be a Red Hawk.

“Being a Red Hawk is about representing more than yourself,” DiMaulo said. “Every time you go to a meet you’re representing the school or on social media, a high school athlete could see you [and] say, ‘I don’t really like that school’ or ‘oh that’s a nice school, I like what they are about.’”

If any aspiring athletes see all that DiMaulo has accomplished, they would feel inspired to take a look at the track and field team here at Montclair State.