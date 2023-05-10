Baseball Starts Conference Playoffs Strong With Win Against William Paterson

Just two weeks prior to this playoff matchup between the Montclair State University baseball team and the William Paterson pioneers, the two sides faced each other once at Yogi Berra Stadium and the next game on the opposing side. Montclair State won both games, the one at home a score of 9-2.

So it is fitting the score of the first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) playoff game for the Red Hawks is the same.

Montclair State knocked three home runs in the game, courtesy of senior outfielder Ryan McKenna, senior infielder Jason Moore and senior infielder Joe Gisonda. Some were over left field. Some over right. Regardless, the ball was flying and Montclair State could not be stopped.

Sophomore pitcher Matt Pontari had an outstanding performance on the mound, staying in for seven of the nine innings and allowing five hits, two runs and striking out eight batters. He would eventually be relieved by graduate student relief pitcher Chris Lum, who only allowed one hit and fanned three batters of his own.

Senior infielder Sam Angelo, newly named NJAC Player of the Year, and senior utility player Miles Feaster, newly named onto the NJAC All-2nd team, both had three hits in the game, with Angelo adding on a RBI to his day.

The Red Hawks would move on to lose to both the TCNJ Lions and the Kean Cougars in the NJAC tournament, but there is no denying the Red Hawks had yet another great season under head coach Dave Lorber.