Christian Boyle Scores 100th Career Point For Mens Lacrosse

Christian Boyle made history on Wednesday, March 16. The senior attacker for the Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team recorded his 100th career point as the Red Hawks knocked off Misericordia University 18-16 on their home turf at Sprague Field.

Boyle applauded his teammates for helping him reach this milestone.

“The best is definitely just having the best teammates around me,” Boyle said. “My ability to shoot and everything has all been given to me by my teammates.”

Junior attacker Mike McCreery explained how the team’s chemistry has been improving every day.

“Chemistry is a big thing on our team, whether that includes attacking, middie or defense,” McCreery said. “I think all three categories need to mesh well together, and just being on the field and practicing every day has allowed us to get overall better chemistry together as a team.”

Boyle entered the Misericordia game with 96 career points and only needed four points to reach the prestigious mark. He gave credit to head coach Matt Poskay for pushing him to be his best during practices and games.

“On the field, Poskay not only pushes me every day, but he pushes our team, too,” Boyle said. “He always knows what we can do. If we do not do our best, he pushes us more and more because he sees us day in and day out. He knows what we can do and what we can be.”

Against Misericordia, Boyle tallied three goals and two assists with seven out of eight of his shots being on goal. His 100th career point came when he delivered a pass to senior midfielder Joe Covino, who scored to give the Red Hawks the lead for good at 13-12.

Poskay praised Boyle’s work ethic both on and off the field.

“He’s a two-time captain, and that speaks volumes of the respect he garners from our younger guys,” Poskay said. “He’s great in the classroom and the success on the field is a reflection of the complete package he is.”

Throughout Boyle’s career at Montclair State, he has started in 43 out of the 44 games he’s appeared in. He has been a major contributor to the team since the start of his freshman year.

During that first season, Boyle appeared in 17 games, earning 16 starts. He scored 22 goals and also had 11 assists for 33 points. That season laid the foundation for his future success at Montclair State.

Long before he stepped foot on campus, Boyle explained how it was his parents who were his biggest role models. They were the ones who guided him and were there for him every step of his journey.

“From the very first day I started playing lacrosse, my dad and my mom have always pushed me to be the best athlete I can be,” Boyle said.

Boyle gives nothing less than his best in games and at practices. Poskay described the two-time senior captain as a leader both on and off the field.

“[Boyle] is a great contributor to all aspects of our program,” Poskay said. “He earns respect from his teammates with his work ethic.”

As for the rest of the Red Hawks’ season, Boyle is hoping the men can make it to the conference finals and bring a championship home to Montclair State. The last time the Red Hawks won a conference championship was in 2017 when they were members of the Skyline Conference. Since then, they’ve moved to the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

As a senior, Boyle still has one more year of eligibility because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) shifting NCAA eligibility rules. However, he does not plan to use that fifth year.

“After college, I do hope to keep coaching and keep being involved in lacrosse,” Boyle said. “I love lacrosse and I love being involved in it, so I do want to keep having a hand in it, whether it’s coaching or maybe playing in a men’s league somewhere.”