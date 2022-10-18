Field Hockey Shuts Out Gwynedd Mercy And Begins Another Winning Streak

The Montclair State University field hockey team adds another win to their record as they hold Gwynedd Mercy University scoreless with a final score of 2-0.

This win was the Red Hawks’ eighth win of the season as they continue to add more to their record of 8-5.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Red Hawks struck first with a goal by sophomore forward Tori Sutera in the second quarter.

Senior forward and captain Linsey Champa commented on how important it is for any team, the Red Hawks, in particular, to score the first goal of the game.

“Scoring first, as always, I think it brings a lot of momentum to the team because you know, your goal is to always score in the first two minutes of the game and even if that doesn’t happen, I think the first goal of the game is always a big thrill,” Champa said.

In all sports, including field hockey, every time a positive play occurs, you gain momentum and gain confidence. Therefore, the faster the Red Hawks score, the more energy and motivation they have for the rest of the game which can be beneficial when trying to win.

Keeping any team scoreless is an extremely difficult feat, but starting in the second quarter, the Red Hawks did exactly that and Champa explained how the team was able to do this.

“I think it’s all about communicating on the field, you have to have positive communication on the field,” Champa said. “You can sometimes get into a lull and become comfortable after a goal so it’s all about building your teammates up and continuing to use positive communication on the field.”

Throughout the game, the Red Hawks stopped every fast break that the Griffins had, greatly helping the Red Hawks secure their shutout win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sedona Scully mentioned how the Red Hawks were able to accomplish this difficult task.

“It comes with a lot of communication in the back, even in the front line and all the way back, like communication throughout the field, especially in the last line, defender, sweeper, our left and right backs,” Scully said. “It’s crucial and I feel like we’re pretty strong in the back when it comes to communication and we all work together very well. I think that is one big piece of our success with our defense is really being able to trust each other.”

In the fourth quarter, Champa scored a goal putting the Red Hawks up with a score of 2-0.

Later into the game, the Red Hawks began subbing in different players at the goalkeeper position. One of these goalies turned out to be Scully, who made her Montclair State field hockey debut along with obtaining her first save.

“I was pumped,” Scully said. “I’m just happy to be back on the field. I’m super excited. Being in it felt tense. I was like ‘Oh, this is kinda scary,’ but I shook it off and I was like, ‘I’ve been doing this for how many years now?’ I just [got to] be confident and play.”

Montclair State now heads into another winning streak and they are bouncing back strongly after a tough loss to Kean University, and now with five games left, more than half of those games will involve New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents.