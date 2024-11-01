Men’s Soccer Returns to the Win Column After Defeating Ramapo 3-1

Montclair State University’s New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival, the Ramapo Roadrunners, visited the Montclair State soccer park on Wednesday night to take on the Red Hawks.

Montclair State’s lost to Rowan on Oct. 19 marked the Red Hawks’ first loss in the NJAC since 2022, and the Red Hawks were ready to get back their winning streak.

The game started as most men’s soccer games – incredibly physical. The usual Red Hawk defense that fans are accustomed to was not there early on as the Roadrunners were able to break through the defense. However, Montclair State was lucky, as two early shots would bounce off the sidebars.

Montclair State needed to apply the pressure quickly. Otherwise, the defense would ramp up causing tensions to rise.

In the 12th minute after a trip, Montclair State midfielder Osbin Mendez, and Ramapo midfielder Elton Mani and their head coach DJ Pinton would all receive yellow cards.

Montclair Sate head coach Todd Tumelty spoke after the game about the goal, “Once they scored, we were scrambling, and that’s what good seniors do,” Tumelty said. “They find a way. They step up and make the moment – that’s what [Osbin] did there.”

However, this wouldn’t be the case, as two more yellow cards – both for shoving – would be distributed to Ramapo’s Jack Hosmer and Montclair State’s Salem Ellisy.

Despite the cards, the Red Hawks offense was still able to manufacture shots on goal; however, were unable to put the ball in the net.

As the first half ended, both teams were held scoreless, but the second half would be a different story.

In the 50th minute, Ramapo took a shot that bounced off the crossbar. Ramapo player Jake Szatkowski saw an open opportunity and tapped it in to put the Roadrunners up.

As Montclair State fans looked for something to cheer about, Osbin Mendez delivered. Only 19 seconds after Szatkowski’s goal, a loose ball was found and headed in for a huge game-tying goal by Mendez.

Tied up at one with under 40 minutes left on the clock, the Red Hawks would look for the next hero to end their losing streak and return to the win column.

Ramapo threatened but did not prevail. Instead, Montclair State senior forward Sam Epitime broke through in the 76th minute on an unbalanced kick to the opposite side to give the Red Hawks the lead.

Later, freshman midfielder Logan Neno would put the cherry on the cake in the 88th minute with his third goal of the season.

Neno spoke after the game about the importance of his goal.

“As a freshman starting today, it’s huge. It’s a dream to be in this position and score for your school,” said Neno.

The three unanswered goals would put the Red Hawks back in the win column. They advance to 12-3-1 on the year and 6-1 in the NJAC conference – still sitting atop the standings. The Roadrunners fall 8-4-4 on the year and 3-2-2 in the NJAC conference.

Coach Tumelty talked about the comeback after the game, “We were even matched in the first half. We figured it out in the second half and unlocked a lot for ourselves,” said Tumelty.

The Red Hawks will look to mount a win streak on Saturday as they travel to Galloway, New Jersey to take on the Stockton Ospreys.